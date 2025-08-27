Graham Potter has won fewer games and picked up fewer points than his West Ham predecessor Julen Lopetegui, as the Hammers continue to struggle badly.

Potter was appointed as Lopetegui’s successor in January 2025, with West Ham hovering above the relegation zone following a string of heavy defeats.

Early results were mixed, while an impressively hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal was swiftly followed by a concerning eight-match winless streak. The Hammers eventually finished 14th.

After a full pre-season and first full transfer window, Potter’s side have made a disastrous start to the 2025-26 campaign with heavy defeats to newly-promoted Sunderland and Chelsea.

And this was followed by an EFL Cup exit at Wolves, surrendering a 2-1 lead late in the game to lose 3-2, with captain Jarrod Bowen angrily confronting fans after the final whistle.

“We’re all in pain so we need everybody to help, we need everybody’s support, we need to push forward and on to the next match,” Potter said after defeat at Molineux.

“The team’s suffering at the moment, we all are, we’re all hurting. I can assure you no-one’s happy.

“I have no idea what was said or anything. Our supporters have been fantastic, they are hurting because of the results we’ve had and Jarrod obviously cares about the club and the team.

“It’s just an exchange of views by people who care.

“Everyone is hurting, rightly so because we haven’t had the results we’d like. Jarrod has been a fantastic captain and servant for the club.”

Lopetegui could be forgiven for thinking his sacking was unduly harsh. Almost universally loathed by the club’s supporters, he won more games and acquired more points than his successor.

Elsewhere, the stats are damning; West Ham scored fewer goals and conceded significantly more under the Spaniard, who was backed substantially in the transfer market.

With West Ham in danger of plummeting out of the Premier League, Potter’s future has already been called into question. The London Stadium move wasn’t to host Championship football, after all.

So we’ve compared Potter’s stats as the club’s manager with Lopetegui’s. It is damning read for both men.

Graham Potter

Games: 23

Won: 6

Drawn: 5

Lost: 12

Goals Scored (Per Game): 30 (1.3 ⭐)

Goals Conceded (Per Game): 37 (1.61 ⭐)

Points per game: 1

Win percentage: 26%

Julen Lopetegui

Games: 22

Won: 7

Drawn: 5

Lost: 10

Goals Scored (Per Game): 26 (1.18)

Goals Conceded (Per Game): 44 (2)

Points per game: 1.18 ⭐

Win percentage: 31.8%⭐

