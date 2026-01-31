Harry Kane has reached the milestone of 150 goal contributions for Bayern Munich, and he’s done it midway through his third season at the club.

Only two players have reached a combined 150 goals and assists in all competitions for a club in Europe in fewer games than Kane this century, and they’re both modern-day icons. But who holds the record outright?

Here are the five players who have taken the fewest games to reach 150 for a club in Europe since 2000.

Note: Neymar (132 games, PSG), Neymar (150 games, Barcelona), Erling Haaland (150 games, Man City), Robert Lewandowski (156 games, Barcelona), Ciro Immobile (167 games, Lazio) round off the top 10. Credit to Transfermarkt for the stats.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 131 games – PSG

Ibrahimovic was prolific almost everywhere he’s been – he scored 302 goals across Europe’s five major leagues, with only seven men in history notching more.

But there was almost a sense he found it too easy in France, having netted 113 goals in just 122 Ligue 1 appearances, firing PSG to the title in each of his four seasons with the club.

Like Kane, he reached the milestone of 150 goal contributions in his third season at a dominant European powerhouse, and eventually he ended up with a tally of 156 goals and 62 assists in just 180 outings with the Parisiens.

4. Kylian Mbappe – 128 games – PSG

Another big-money forward signed by PSG, Mbappe established a reputation as a generationally talented forward at Monaco and certainly lived up to his billing in his early years in the capital.

Unai Emery’s PSG were actually beaten to the Ligue 1 title by Kylian Mbappe’s Monaco in 2016-17.

That was the only season in between having Ibrahimovic and Mbappe, but snapping up the immensely talented youngster ensured that it was normal service resumed in terms of domestic dominance.

Mbappe actually beat Ibrahimovic’s milestone in three fewer appearances.

3. Harry Kane – 127 games – Bayern Munich (NEW)

The England captain notched his 150th goal contribution for Bayern Munich in just his 127th appearance for the club, a late winner in their 2-1 Champions League victory away to PSV Eindhoven.

Kane arrived in Bavaria with big expectations, having signed for a £100million fee after years of proving himself an elite-level striker at Tottenham.

He’s more than filled the void left by Bayern icon Robert Lewandowski, and with him in this kind of form you’d back the perennial Bundesliga champions among the favourites for the Champions League once again.

One hundred and twenty goals and 30 assists in just 127 appearances. An outrageous return.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 118 games – Real Madrid

A theme emerges. This list is dominated by much-hyped, big-money signings at the peak of their powers.

And signings don’t get much more hyped than Ronaldo to Madrid in 2009, signed for a world-record fee, having won the first of his five Ballon d’Or after becoming a world-beater at Manchester United.

Unlike his early days as a winger under Sir Alex Ferguson, whereby he contributed a healthy number of assists, Ronaldo at Madrid was all about goals.

Ronaldo started like a house on fire and never really let up from there, averaging a better than goal a game over the course of his nine full seasons in the Spanish capital and ending up with 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

1. Luis Suarez – 115 games – Barcelona

Ronaldo doesn’t boast the best record of the El Clasico divide in the 2010s, though.

Fresh from arguably the greatest individual campaign in Premier League history at Liverpool, Suarez had to bide his time while serving a lengthy ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup – an incident that didn’t stop Barcelona from signing him.

He was worth the wait, completing an era-defining trident with Neymar and Lionel Messi and helping deliver the treble in his debut season in Catalonia.

It was easy to overlook prime Suarez given the similarly insane numbers registered by his team-mates, but the Uruguayan is worthy of recognition in his own right – as evidenced by him breaking up Messi and Ronaldo’s stranglehold on La Liga’s ‘Pichichi’ Golden Boot in 2015-16. The only season in 12 years it wasn’t by either one of the great rivals.

