Harry Kane recently scored his 500th career goal and did it in fewer matches than Cristiano Ronaldo and the Bayern Munich star is already chasing down his next record.

With the numbers that Kane has produced, there can be no denying that the 32-year-old is one of the most lethal players of his generation.

Indeed, he recently scored his 500th career goal in his 743rd professional appearance. For context, Ronaldo needed 753 games to reach the same tally.

With that CR7 record already broken, Kane will now be eyeing up the next record that he can snatch from the Portuguese superstar.

As of writing, Ronaldo holds the record as the fastest player to reach 150 goals for a club, having scored his first 150 goals for Real Madrid in just 149 appearances.

Kane has now scored 126 goals for Bayern Munich and is only 24 goals away from reaching the 150-goal landmark.

In total, he’s played 131 games for the club, meaning that he can break Ronaldo’s record if he scores 24 goals in his next 18 appearances for Bayern Munich.

For most players, that would seem unlikely, but given the form that Kane has been in this season, it’s more than doable.

If we assume that he plays 90 minutes in his next 18 games, he’ll need to average a goal every 67.5 minutes to break the record.

Across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, Kane has averaged a goal every 68.8 minutes, meaning that he only needs to slightly increase his rate of scoring to break Ronaldo’s record.

In order to tie the record, Kane would only need to average a goal every 71.3 minutes across his next 19 matches.

Even if he fails to break or tie the record, Kane will likely cement his place in the record books by becoming the second-fastest player to score 150 goals for a club.

For context, it took Erling Haaland 173 games to reach the tally for Manchester City, Zlatan Ibrahimovic needed 176 games at PSG, Robert Lewandowski did it in 193 games for Bayern Munich and Kylian Mbappe scored his 150th PSG goal in his 196th game.

Placing above all of those legends of the game would be a huge achievement for Kane and would solidify just how good he’s been in Germany.

Having now scored 26 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season, Kane will also have his eye on breaking Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record of 41 goals in a single campaign.

In order to break that record, he’ll need to score 16 goals in his remaining 12 league matches, which is also possible.

“Anything is possible, but there’s still a long way to go. It’s an unbelievable record,” Kane recently said when quizzed on Lewandowski’s record.

“I’m in a good moment right now. It’s nice to help the team. We’ll see where I am when we get to April, I’ll start to think about it by then. But right now it’s just about the next one.”

READ NEXT: Harry Kane fails to break absolutely insane club record held by Cristiano Ronaldo & Luis Suarez

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Harry Kane has scored against in the Champions League?