Harry Kane has become the fastest player in Bundesliga history to score 100 goals in the competition. His output isn’t far off prime Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid territory – but how do the two mega-money signings stack up against one another?

Kane’s landmark milestone obliterated the previous Bundesliga record held by Dieter Muller, who needed 129 appearances to score 100 goals for Cologne. The England captain required 31 games fewer – almost an entire Bundesliga season.

Since arriving at Bayern Munich back in 2023, Kane has averaged a goal every 78.3 minutes in the Bundesliga.

That puts him ahead of legendary goalscorers Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller for Bundesliga goals-per-minute.

Of the 10 fastest players to reach a century of Bundesliga goals, Lewandowski is the only other non-German in the list – underlining what a successful import Kane has been to the German top flight.

“Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga,” Kane told reporters.

“Obviously, I’ve done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I’m really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team.”

The 33-year-old Ballon d’Or frontrunner has become only the second player to score their first 100 goals in a top European league in fewer than 100 matches.

Kane reached his first 100 Bundesliga goals in just 98 appearances, taking him just over three years to hit the landmark. He also notched 23 assists, meaning he’s directly involved in 124 Bundesliga goals to date.

The really remarkable part is how closely those numbers mirror Cristiano Ronaldo’s early La Liga output. Ronaldo averaged a goal every 78 minutes compared to Kane’s 79 when you break down the numbers behind their first centuries.

Kane’s 104 minutes per non-penalty goal and 63 minutes per goal or assist are similarly close to Ronaldo’s 100 and 62. To be producing at almost the same rate as prime Ronaldo is some achievement.

Here’s how Harry Kane’s first 100 Bundesliga goals compare against Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the same milestone in La Liga.

Harry Kane in the Bundesliga

Games: 98

Time Since Debut: 3 years, 1 month

Goals: 101

Penalties: 25 ⭐

Assists: 23

Minutes per goal: 79

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 104

Minutes per goal or assist: 63

Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga

Games: 92 ⭐

Time Since Debut: 2 years, 6 months, 24 days ⭐

Goals: 101

Penalties: 22

Assists: 26 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 78 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 100 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 62 ⭐

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