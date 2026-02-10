Harry Kane is now on the verge of scoring 500 career goals and he could reach that tally in fewer games than it took Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following Kane’s brace against Hoffenheim over the weekend, he took his overall career tally to 497 goals, meaning that he’s only three away from reaching the 500 milestone.

In total, he’s scored 419 goals at club level and 78 on the international stage, taking his overall tally to 497 in 741 matches.

Ronaldo scored his 500th goal back in September 2015 whilst playing for Real Madrid. In total, he needed 753 to reach the landmark figure, having averaged a goal every 119 minutes at that stage of his career.

It also means that Kane is likely to reach the 500 goal milestone in fewer matches than it took Ronaldo.

Providing that Kane scores at least three goals in his next 11 matches, he’ll have officially reached the landmark figure in fewer games than it took Ronaldo.

Although, while Kane will likely do it in fewer games than Ronaldo, he will be at least two years older than CR7 was when he scored his 500th goal.

Amazingly, the Portuguese forward has managed to become even more prolific since turning 30 and transitioning into an out-and-out number nine.

Next up for Bayern Munich is a midweek DFB-Pokal clash with RB Leipzig, where Kane will no doubt be desperate to score a hat-trick and reach the 500-goal landmark.

However, while Kane will likely beat Ronaldo to 500 goals, his opportunity to do it faster than Messi has already slipped away from him.

Messi scored his 500th career goal back in April 2016, during his 632nd appearance. He therefore did it in 121 fewer matches than Ronaldo and at least 109 fewer matches than Kane.

Throughout his career, Kane has often spoken about his admiration for Messi and Ronaldo, citing them both as big inspirations.

“I’ve still got so much more to give. I can produce better numbers than I’m producing at the moment,” Kane said during an interview with The Overlap in 2021.

“I’m not afraid to say, ‘I want to be the best’. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to. That’s my ultimate goal – to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out.

“The pressure from myself is always bigger than anything anyone else can put on me.”

Since joining Bayern Munich, Kane has averaged a goal every 85.6 minutes and a goal contribution every 68.4 minutes.

Those sort of numbers are reminiscent of Ronaldo’s days at Real Madrid and Messi’s at Barcelona, highlighting just how prolific Kane has been of late.

Indeed, if he maintains this sort of form and wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich or the World Cup with England, he’ll surely be one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.

For now, he’ll be focused on scoring his next three goals and reaching the 500-goal landmark in fewer matches than CR7.

