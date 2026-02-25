Harry Kane is close to breaking another of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s records and he’s held this one since 2012.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has become even more prolific, having scored 128 goals in 132 games across all competitions.

He recently scored his 500th career goal and managed to do it in 743 matches, which is 10 fewer games than Ronaldo needed.

A few days have passed since then and the 32-year-old is already on the verge of breaking another of Ronaldo’s records.

As things stand, CR7 holds the record as the fastest player to reach 100 league goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Impressively, he only needed 92 games in La Liga to reach 100 goals for Real Madrid, which is a record that has stood firm since 2012.

Since then, a handful of players have come close to breaking the record, but Ronaldo still maintains his spot at the top of the list.

Erling Haaland needed 111 Premier League games to reach 100 goals, Luis Suarez needed 114 in La Liga and Zlatan Ibrahimovic 115 in Ligue 1.

Kane already features high on the list as the fifth-quickest person to score 100 goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues, as he took 141 games to reach the landmark figure in the Premier League.

However, given how prolific he’s been in the Bundesliga, he could break Ronaldo’s record in the coming weeks.

As of writing, Kane has scored 90 Bundesliga goals in 86 appearances, meaning he needs to score 10 goals in his next five games to break the record, or 10 goals in his next six to tie the record with CR7.

That certainly won’t be easy, but for a player like Kane, he’s definitely capable of scoring at that rate.

Since arriving at Bayern Munich, he’s averaged a goal every 84.4 minutes across all competitions.

In the Bundesliga during 2025-26, he’s averaged a strike every 66.4 minutes, which makes us think that he’s got a reasonably good chance of breaking the record.

If Kane plays 90 minutes in his next five league matches, he’ll need to average a goal every 45 minutes to break the record. Or he’ll need to average a goal every 54 minutes across his next six games to tie level with Ronaldo.

Whether Kane breaks the record or not, he’ll still likely become the second-fastest player ever to reach 100 league goals.

The England skipper has always been a big fan of Ronaldo and breaking his record would be a huge moment for the 32-year-old.

“He’s a big role model of mine, watching him when I was growing up,” Kane said in 2017 when discussing Ronaldo.

