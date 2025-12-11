Mohamed Salah is making headlines right now following his explosive rant over the weekend, but where does he rank among the highest-paid players in world football?

The Egyptian forward was coming towards the end of his contract with Liverpool, but signed a new bumper deal with the Reds in April, which is valid until the summer of 2027.

Upon signing the deal, he was one of the most in-form players in Europe and was duly rewarded with a pay rise by the club.

His new deal is said to be worth £400,000 per week, but could rise to as much as £500,000 when including performance-related add-ons.

Earning that much money makes him the highest-paid player at Liverpool, earning £50,000 more per week than Virgil van Dijk, who’s the club’s second-highest earner.

In the Premier League, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland makes more than Salah, as he earns a base wage of £525,000 per week.

Harry Kane is the only player from the Bundesliga who makes more than Salah, as he’s currently earning around £424,000 per week with Bayern Munich.

When it comes to La Liga, only Kylian Mbappe (£530,750) and Vinicius Junior (£424,600) earn more than Salah does at Liverpool.

In Ligue 1, Ousmane Dembele is the highest earner on £308,000 per week and in Serie A, it’s Dusan Vlahovic, who’s taking home a weekly wage of £377,000 at Juventus.

Other than in Europe, the remaining highest-paid superstars are all playing in Saudi Arabia, which is where Salah is currently being linked.

Cristiano Ronaldo still ranks as the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League and world football, earning a whopping £3.5million per week with Al-Nassr.

Other players earning more than £400,000 per week in Saudi Arabia include Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ivan Toney, N’Golo Kante and Marcelo Brozovic.

If Salah does decide to leave Liverpool in January, his most likely destination is the Saudi Pro League, with both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad chasing his signature.

According to reports from earlier in the year, clubs in Saudi Arabia were willing to offer Salah a package worth £500million to leave Europe, but he ultimately decided to extend his deal with Liverpool instead.

As per Capology, here are the 14 highest-earning players in world football and where Salah ranks among them.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £3,539,463 per week

2. Riyad Mahrez – £886,564 per week

3. Karim Benzema – £849,199 per week

4. Sadio Mane – £679,360 per week

5. Kalidou Koulibaly – £589,344 per week

6. Kylian Mbappe – £530,750 per week

7. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

=8. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – £433,262 per week

=8. Ivan Toney – £433,262 per week

=10. Vinicius Junior – £424,600 per week

=10. N’Golo Kante – £424,600 per week

=10. Harry Kane – £424,600 per week

13. Marcelo Brozovic – £411,013 per week

14. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

READ NEXT: Stars who dramatically declined after signing a contract extension RANKED: Salah 2nd…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club Mohamed Salah has scored against for Liverpool?