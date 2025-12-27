England have a rich history when it comes to producing goalscorers, but who is the most prolific Englishman of all time?

We’ve gone back throughout football history to find out who the seven highest scoring English players are.

Using stats provided by the IFFHS and counting goals scored at club and international level, here are the seven highest-scoring English players of all time.

1. Harry Kane – 489 goals

Kane is officially the most prolific Englishman in history.

Along with being England’s top scorer at national level with 78 goals, he’s scored a bucketful at club level, totalling 489 goals overall.

He’s continued to score at a freakishly good rate since joining Bayern Munich and will surely hit the 500 goal landmark in no time.

Kane recently became the quickest player to ever reach 100 goal contributions in Bundesliga history, needing just 78 games to reach the landmark figure.

“Extremely proud, obviously,” Kane said of his record.

“I think it’s been entirely of the commitment that I put in every day and the work that I put in, also to the teammates, to the coaching staff who keep making me better, keep making me improve.

“And yeah, look, I don’t focus too much on these things, but when they happen, I just look forward to bringing on the next one. So let’s see how quick we can get the next 100.”

2. Jimmy Greaves – 473 goals

Before Kane came along, Greaves topped this list and was also Tottenham‘s highest-ever scoring player with 381 goals.

Both of those records have since been broken, but Greaves’ legacy lives on as it’s safe to say the stats speak for themselves.

3. Steve Bloomer – 412 goals

Bloomer still holds the record as Derby County‘s all-time top scorer with a whopping 322 goals for the club.

He played professionally from 1891 to 1914 and also boasted an excellent record at international level with 28 goals in 23 caps.

4. Alan Shearer – 409 goals

Shearer is still the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, but he’ll have to settle for fourth place on this list.

The former Newcastle striker was the epitome of an English number nine, strong in the air, could hold up play and was ruthlessly good in the box.

Considering he never played for one of the ‘traditional’ big boys in England makes his scoring record all the more impressive.

5. Dixie Dean – 396 goals

Dean’s career tally varies depending on which source you use, but the IFFHS have him just shy of 400 goals.

The former Everton striker broke all sorts of records during his pomp in the 1920s and 1930s and is still regularly mentioned in conversations today.

6. Wayne Rooney – 360 goals

For some, Rooney is the best player that England have ever produced.

While he’s not statistically the most prolific, Rooney brought so much more to the game than just goals.

His vision and weight of pass was second to none and it’s also worth highlighting that he dropped into a deeper role during his later years.

With that being said, 360 goals, including 53 for England is still some record.

7. Jackie Milburn – 345 goals

The Newcastle legend has been credited with 345 goals as per the IFFHS. He began his professional career in 1943 and retired in 1962, scoring the bulk of his goals for Newcastle.

Of his 345 strikes, 10 of them came on the international stage for England.

READ NEXT: Fastest players to 100 goals & assists in Europe’s top five leagues: Kane third…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country Harry Kane has scored against for England?