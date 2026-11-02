Jude Bellingham scored his 50th Real Madrid goal and, in doing so, moved one away from equalling Gary Lineker for the sixth most goals by an Englishman for a foreign club.

Real Madrid made light work of Racing Santander to earn a 3-0 win away from home and keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe scored, because of course he did, before Bellingham got his fourth goal of the season.

On the break, Bellingham was played in by Mbappe before taking it round the keeper and sliding it into the empty net.

In doing so, Bellingham notched up 50 goals for Madrid, which is the sixth most for an Englishman for a foreign club.

Bellingham has 50 in 154 games, which is one shy of the 51 Gary Lineker scored for Barcelona. Although the former Match of the Day presenter managed his in 138 games.

There are no prizes for guessing who tops the list, with freshly minted Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane having scored 156 goals for Bayern Munich in 160 matches, while Jadon Sancho is third with 52 in 158 Dortmund games.

Rob McDonald, who played 115 games for Dutch side Groningen in the ’80s, is fourth with 52 goals.

With Lineker, McDonald and Sancho within reach, Bellingham should soon be third on this list, but he has some way to go to reach the 74 goals scored by David Loggie.

The striker, who played his football between 1975 and 1993, scored 74 goals for AZ Alkmaar in a six-year stint at the club.

Elsewhere on the list, Kevin Keegan is in 10th position for his 40 goals in 113 games, a period which also saw him win two Ballons d’Or.

Ray Clarke scored 41 goals for Sparta Rotterdam in the ‘70s and was most recently head scout at Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Woodcock scored 46 goals in 155 games for Koln, following successful stints at both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The Nottingham-born forward left Koln to join Arsenal, only to return for a second stint four years later.

Mason Greenwood scored 48 goals in 81 games for Marseille.

If you were to expand this list to include British players, John Charles and Gareth Bale would make the top 10.

Both Welshmen, Charles scored 105 goals in 182 games for Juventus while Bale netted 106 goals in 258 games for Real Madrid.

Top-scoring Englishmen for one foreign club

1. Harry Kane – 156 goals in 160 matches (Bayern Munich)

2. David Loggie – 74 goals in 172 matches (AZ Alkmaar)

=3. Rob McDonald – 52 goals in 115 matches (Groningen)

=3. Jadon Sancho – 52 goals in 158 matches (Borussia Dortmund)

5. Gary Lineker – 51 goals in 138 matches (Barcelona)

6. Jude Bellingham – 50 goals in 154 matches (Real Madrid)

7. Mason Greenwood – 48 goals in 81 matches (Marseille)

8. Tony Woodcock – 46 goals in 155 matches (Koln)

9. Ray Clarke – 41 goals in 76 matches (Sparta Rotterdam)

10. Kevin Keegan – 40 goals in 113 matches (Hamburg)

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