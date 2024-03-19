International football gets a bad rep in some quarters, but the list of highest-valued squads reveals a whole host of nations that are stacked full of talent.

England, France and Portugal all have squads that Transfermarkt value at over €1billion. Only four clubs (Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG) can match that total, mocking those who see international football as low quality.

While it’s no surprise to see the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Spain in the top 10, there are some surprises further down the list.

Norway, boosted by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, sit in 11th place despite not qualifying for a major international tournament since Euro 2000.

The highest-ranked non-European or South American nation is AFCON runners-up Nigeria, with Victor Osimhen and a phalanx of talented forwards bumping up their total.

Also surprisingly high are Sweden and Turkey. The Swedes failed to qualify for Euro 2024 but have the talent to suggest their prospects will improve, while Turkey benefit from a cash-rich domestic league.

The United States are the 23rd highest-valued squad, perhaps indicating a squad of decent standing without any truly world-class players.

There are some surprise absentees from our list; none of Colombia, Mexico, Ghana, Poland, South Korea or Switzerland appear despite their recent international pedigree.

Despite a heavy leaning towards Europe, most corners of the globe are represented on this list as the sport continues its stranglehold on world culture.

Using Transfermarkt, we’ve crunched the numbers to discover the 25 highest-valued squads in international football.

25. Senegal – €269.4million

Average player value: €9.62m

Most valuable player: Pape Matar Sarr (€40m)

24. Austria – €270.8million

Average player value: €10.42m

Most valuable player: Konrad Laimer & Xaver Schlager (€28m)

23. Croatia – €289.2million

Average player value: €11.57m

Most valuable player: Josko Gvardiol (€75m)

22. Serbia – €290.6million

Average player value: €13.21m

Most valuable player: Dusan Vlahovic (€65m)

21. Morocco – €297.4million

Average player value: €12.39m

Most valuable player: Achraf Hakimi (€65m)

20. United States – €302.5million

Average player value: €13.15m

Most valuable player: Christian Pulisic (€32m)

READ: Surprise name ahead of Christian Pulisic in the 10 highest paid USMNT stars in Europe

19. Ivory Coast – €305.6million

Average player value: €12.22m

Most valuable player: Ousmane Diomande (€40m)

18. Japan – €310.4million

Average player value: €11.94m

Most valuable player: Takefusa Kubo (€60m)

17. Turkey – €312.9million

Average player value: €10.79m

Most valuable player: Hakan Calhanoglu (€40m)

16. Sweden – €325.3million

Average player value: €12.51m

Most valuable player: Alexander Isak (€70m)

15. Ukraine – €341.5million

Average player value: €12.2m

Most valuable player: Oleksandr Zinchenko (€42m)

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top scorers for these 25 European nations?

14. Nigeria – €343.5million

Average player value: €12.72m

Most valuable player: Victor Osimhen (€110m)

13. Denmark – €344million

Average player value: €14.96m

Most valuable player: Andreas Christensen (€40m)

12. Uruguay – €408.2million

Average player value: €15.12m

Most valuable player: Federico Valverde (€100m)

11. Norway – €450.7million

Average player value: €19.6m

Most valuable player: Erling Haaland (€180m)

READ: The most valuable player for every age between 16 & 40

10. Belgium – €533.8million

Average player value: €21.35m

Most valuable player: Jeremy Doku (€65m)

9. Germany – €656million

Average player value: €25.23m

Most valuable player: Jamal Musiala (€110m)

8. Netherlands – €692.5million

Average player value: €26.23m

Most valuable player: Xavi Simons (€70m)

7. Italy – €757million

Average player value: €27.04m

Most valuable player: Nicolo Barella (€75m)

6. Argentina – €782.7million

Average player value: €31.31m

Most valuable player: Lautaro Martinez (€110m)

5. Spain – €853.5million

Average player value: €32.83m

Most valuable player: Rodri (€110m)

4. Brazil – €909.1million

Average player value: €34.97m

Most valuable player: Vinicius Jr (€150m)

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?

3. Portugal – €1.02billion

Average player value: €34.14m

Most valuable player: Rafael Leao (€90m)

2. France – €1.24billion

Average player value: €54m

Most valuable player: Kylian Mbappe (€180m)

1. England – €1.38billion



Average player value: €55.04m

Most valuable player: Jude Bellingham (€180m)

READ NEXT: Every Euro 2024 released & leaked so far: England & France looking very smart…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Champions League & World Cup?