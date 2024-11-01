How long it will take Cristiano Ronaldo to score 100 goals for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 100 goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but how long will it take him to reach that landmark for Al-Nassr? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has been scoring at a freakishly good rate as he’s already bagged 73 goals for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to hitting the back of the net.

Impressively, he scored more goals than any other player from across world football in the calendar year of 2023 and he’s still got plenty of fuel left in the tank yet.

Despite not winning the league last season, he did manage to win the Golden Boot by scoring 35 league goals in just 31 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo himself has made it no secret that he wants to score 1000 career goals before he retires and hitting the 100-goal landmark for Al-Nassr will no doubt be another target of his.

“I want to reach 1000 goals,” Ronaldo said on his YouTube channel. “If I don’t have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing]. I want that.”

He’s already off to a flying start this season too with nine goals in his first 12 matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions.

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s record at Al-Nassr and have worked out how long it will likely take him to reach the 100-goal milestone for the Saudi club.

– As of writing, Ronaldo has scored 73 goals for Al-Nassr, meaning he needs to score another 27 to reach the 100-goal landmark.

– Throughout his entire career, he scores a goal every 112 minutes on average. However, for Al-Nassr he’s been scoring a goal every 99.2 minutes on average.

– One of the most impressive aspects about Ronaldo in his later years is how injury-free he’s been able to remain. Across all competitions last season, he made a whopping 51 appearances at club level.

– If CR7 continues to average a goal every 99.2 minutes, it will take him 30 more matches until he reaches the 100-goal landmark for Al-Nassr.

– In the league, Al-Nassr have 26 matches remaining but they are no longer in the King’s Cup after they were eliminated in the round of 16. The good news for Ronaldo is that Al-Nassr stand a good chance of going deep in the AFC Champions League this season, which will give him additional games to score in.

– Therefore, given the rate Ronaldo is currently scoring and the games he will likely play in 2024-25, it seems more than likely that he will have scored 100 goals for Al-Nassr before the season ends.

– Scoring at his current pace, he will reach the 100-goal mark on his 112th appearance for Al-Nassr.

– For context, to score 100 goals it took Ronaldo 253 games at Manchester United, 105 games at Real Madrid and 131 games at Juventus.

– In order to break the record he set for himself at Real Madrid by scoring his first 100 goals in 105 games, he would need to score 27 goals in his next 22 games for Al-Nassr.