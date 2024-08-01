Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history and he’ll surely have his eyes set on scoring 1000 career goals.

As of writing, CR7 has scored a whopping 895 career goals with 765 of them coming at club level and the other 130 on the international stage.

Few players in the history of football can hold a candle to Ronaldo’s goalscoring figures and he still looks as if he’s got a few years left in the tank yet.

Ronaldo’s current contract with Al-Nassr is valid until the summer of 2025, although discussions have reportedly taken place over an extension.

The Portuguese icon will be 40 years old when his current deal expires, but it doesn’t look like he has any plans to hang up his boots just yet.

It’s even been suggested that Ronaldo wants to carry on playing until he can play professionally with his son, who is currently 14.

While Ronaldo didn’t have the best of times at Euro 2024, he’s still more than capable of sticking them away in the Saudi Pro League.

Across all competitions, he scored 50 goals for Al-Nassr last season which was his most prolific campaign since 2015-16 when he was still playing for Real Madrid.

The level of competition that he’s up against in Saudi Arabia is by no means the most competitive, but that shouldn’t take away from his impressive scoring record.

Indeed, fellow superstars such as Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez haven’t come anywhere close to matching Ronaldo’s goalscoring return in Saudi Arabia.

He seems to be on a mission to score 1000 goals before he retires and we’ve crunched the numbers to find out how long it will likely take him to reach that lofty tally.

– Ronaldo has scored 895 career goals to date, meaning he needs to score 105 more goals to reach the 1000 landmark.

– One of the biggest factors that will determine if Ronaldo can hit 1000 goals is whether or not he can remain injury-free over these next few years. Ronaldo has a tremendously good record when it comes to injuries, but old age will catch up to all of us eventually.

– For club and country, Ronaldo played a whopping 63 matches last season and averaged a goal every 97 minutes. If he maintains that scoring ratio and continues to play that volume of matches, it will take him around two more seasons to hit the 1000 tally.

– However, it would be reasonable to suggest that Ronaldo could be fazed out of the Portugal starting XI which could hinder his international minutes.

– Last season, Ronaldo averaged a goal every 90 minutes for Al-Nassr. If he manages to maintain that ratio at club level, it would take him 105 matches to reach 1000 goals.

– If we say Ronaldo plays an average of 45 games per season for the next three years, it would take him just over two seasons to hit 1000 strikes.