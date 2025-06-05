Cristiano Ronaldo is rapidly closing in on 150 international goals, but how long will it take the 40-year-old to reach that landmark figure? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Still going strong today in 2025, Ronaldo still looks like he’s got a few years left in him yet. His latest strike against Germany was his 137th goal for Portugal, meaning he’s just 13 strikes away from scoring 150 international goals.

His second-half strike was the decisive goal against Germany and it booked Portugal’s place in the Nations League final, where they will play either Spain or France.

“It’s his ambition to keep going,” Bernardo Silva told reporters when discussing Ronaldo’s longevity.

“It’s never easy — I don’t know how old he is, I think he’s like 40 — to still be hungry to go every day.

“He’s been doing this for more than 20 years. It’s tough, but he’s here with us and we’re happy he scored again.”

While most players are already long retired by the time they hit 40, Ronaldo doesn’t plan on hanging up his boots any time soon.

Indeed, he’s regularly spoken about scoring 1000 career goals before he calls it quits on his career. As of writing, he’s 63 goals away from reaching that landmark.

After the Nations League final, the Portuguese superstar will have his eyes firmly fixed on the 2026 World Cup.

It’s the one major trophy that he’s never been able to get his hands on, but providing that he stays fit, he’ll get one last chance to win it with Portugal next year.

In the meantime, he’ll be chasing the 150 international goal landmark, which is now within touching distance.

We’ve crunched the numbers and have worked out how long it will realistically take him to reach 150 goals for Portugal.

– Ronaldo has scored 137 goals for Portugal, meaning he needs 13 more to reach the 150 figure.

– Throughout his entire career, he’s averaged a goal every 128.3 minutes for Portugal. With that record, it’d take him another 19 matches to score the 13 goals he requires.

– However, since the year 2020, Ronaldo has been scoring at an ever greater rate on the international stage.

– Since 2020, Ronaldo has averaged an international goal every 120.7 minutes. If he maintains that sort of record, it’ll take him 18 more matches until he reaches 150 goals.

– From now until the end of the calendar year, Portugal have seven more matches. If Ronaldo plays 90 minutes in each game, he’d be expected to score five goals, based on his current stats.

– Therefore, he’s currently projected to end the calendar year of 2025 with 142 international goals, leaving him with eight more to score to reach 150.

– From 2021 to 2024, Ronaldo has averaged 8.25 international goals per year, meaning that he stands a good chance of reaching 150 international goals by the end of next year.

– As long as Portugal qualify for the World Cup and Ronaldo remains fit, he’ll likely reach 150 goals by the end of 2026.

