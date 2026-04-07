Two of the most prolific goalscorers in the world will spearhead the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are two of just 14 players to have scored 50 or more Champions League goals. Of the players who remain in this season’s competition, Mbappe has the second most Champions League goals to his name and Kane the fifth.

Across their whole careers for club and country, they have a combined 932 goals. It’s highly likely that one of them will claim the Champions League golden boot this season, with Mbappe currently leading the way on 13 goals and Kane his closest challenger on 10.

But neither of them have ever won the Champions League and only one of them can progress to the semi-finals thanks to the draw for the last eight. So, which of Mbappe and Kane is having the best season and stands the better chance of tipping the scales in their side’s favour over the two legs of the quarter-finals?

Harry Kane this season

Apps: 40

Goals: 48

Assists: 5

Hat tricks: 3

Minutes per goal: 66.56

Best scoring streak: 8 games

Kane in the Champions League this season:

Apps: 9

Goals: 10

Assists: 0

Minutes per goal: 68.10

Kane is a player we’ve become accustomed to seeing score more than 30 or 40 goals in a season, stretching back to his time with Tottenham.

But the 2025-26 campaign is already the highest-scoring in his career with 48 goals, better than the 44 he got in his first season with Bayern.

He also needs just one more goal to equal his best-ever goalscoring campaign in the Champions League after scoring 11 in Europe last season.

Braces against Chelsea, Pafos and Union SG in the league phase have helped his tally, as did a double in the second leg of their last-16 win over Atalanta.

Kane enjoyed an eight-game scoring streak in all competitions between September and October and can boast hat tricks against RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this season.

Kylian Mbappe this season

Apps: 36

Goals: 38

Assists: 6

Hat tricks: 2

Minutes per goal: 78.39

Best scoring streak: 8 games

Mbappe in the Champions League this season

Apps: 9

Goals: 13

Assists: 1

Minutes per goal: 56.23

After surpassing the 40-goal mark in both his last season with PSG and first with Real Madrid, Mbappe needs two more to get to the same milestone again this season.

He will no doubt have harboured some frustrations at seeing his former teammates win the Champions League last season while Madrid made only the quarter-finals.

However, he has been on a mission since. This is already his highest-scoring Champions League campaign; he is now just three goals shy of matching Raul’s tally to enter the all-time top five competition goalscorers.

Braces against Marseille, Monaco and Benfica, a hat trick against Kairat and four goals against Olympiacos were the fruits of his efforts in the league phase, but now he must deliver in the knockout stage.

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