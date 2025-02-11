Comparing how long it took Kylian Mbappe to reach 500 goals + assists with Messi and Ronaldo

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in football history to reach the official milestone of 500 combined goals and assists – but how does his record compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Mbappe notched the 500 direct goal contribution of his career with a second-half equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. It was the 313th goal of the World Cup winner’s professional career, adding to the 187 goals he’s directly set up.

Messi was also 26 years old, but a month older than Mbappe, when he reached the milestone of 500 goal contributions (359 goals, 141 assists) in style with a hat-trick for Barcelona against Ajax in a September 2013 Champions League group stage match.

Interestingly enough, Ronaldo notched the 500th goal contribution of his professional career only the day before his eternal rival – and also did so with a hat-trick in a Champions League group stage game, scoring three and setting another in a 4-0 mauling of Galatasaray.

But Ronaldo is two and a half years older than Messi and made his professional debut two years earlier.

Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer reached 500 goal contributions (372 goals, 130 assists) in over 150 more games than Messi and over 100 more than Mbappe, both of whom enjoyed much more rapid ascents to greatness as youngsters.

Ronaldo was 28 years old when he hit the milestone, doing so over 11 years after his professional debut for boyhood club Sporting. It took Messi and Mbappe eight and nine years respectively.

So Mbappe has a formidable head start on Ronaldo – who was that bit more raw in his early days at Manchester United – if he’s to one day break his records, but it would be a remarkable feat for Real Madrid’s current-day Galactico to enjoy the same longevity and peak in his thirties as his idol did.

READ NEXT: The 10 most successful footballers in history by trophies won: Messi, Ronaldo…



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz

Here’s how the stats stack up in total:

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 489

Age: 26 years, 1 month, 19 days

Time Since Debut: 9 years, 2 months, 6 days

Goals: 313

Penalties: 47

Assists: 187

Minutes per goal: 104

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 140

Minutes per goal or assist: 74

Lionel Messi

Games: 468

Age: 26 years, 2 months, 25 days

Time Since Debut: 8 years, 11 months, 2 days

Goals: 359

Penalties: 44

Assists: 141

Minutes per goal: 102

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 116

Minutes per goal or assist: 73

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 633

Age: 28 years, 7 months, 12 days

Time Since Debut: 11 years, 1 month, 3 days

Goals: 372

Penalties: 54

Assists: 130

Minutes per goal: 132

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 155

Minutes per goal or assist: 98