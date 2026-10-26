Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who reached 100 Real Madrid goals faster?

Both are amongst the quickest to the mark for Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe‘s Clasico-winning brace not only gave Real Madrid the victory over their biggest rivals but also saw him reach a special milestone for the club.

Madrid headed to Barcelona as the outsiders given the hosts’ perfect start to the season but pulled off the upset with two goals from Mbappe.

His first though was one of the luckiest goals of his career. Yan Diomande’s cross was cleared by Gerard Martin only to ricochet off Mbappe and into the net.

Barcelona did respond as Raphinha netted his 15th goal of the season but the game was decided by Mbappe and Madrid late on.

Jude Bellingham won the ball inside Madrid’s half and backheel flicked into Camavinga. A quick one-two and the midfielder was in the box to square it for Mbappe. The Frenchman could hardly miss as his goal won it for Madrid.

That second took Mbappe to 100 goals for Real Madrid, making him the 24th player in Madrid history to reach a ton – but the Frenchman has done it in near-record time.

He is the joint third-fastest player to reach that tally, level with Alfredo Di Stefano and behind Ferenc Puskas (99) and Cristiano Ronaldo (105). But how does Mbappe compare with Ronaldo at this stage?

Mbappe scored his 100th goal at the age of 27 years, 10 months, and 5 days, making him over a year older than Ronaldo was when he hit that mark.

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Ronaldo scored his 100th for Madrid in a 2-0 win over Lyon in the Champions League group stages back in 2011.

Like Mbappe, his came via a brace as he first scored a free kick in the 24th minute before converting a penalty in the 70th.

As for assists, Mbappe has 15 so far in his Madrid career which is well short of Ronaldo’s 31 that he managed before his 100th goal.

That can, though, be explained by Ronaldo primarily playing as a winger who cuts in rather than the number nine position Mbappe plays in.

Ronaldo also took less time to reach the milestone having done so two years, two months and four days after his Madrid debut. Mbappe did it eight days after that.

Kylian Mbappe after 100 Real Madrid goals

Games: 116

Age: 27 years, 10 months, and 5 days

Time Since Real Madrid Debut: 2 years, 2 months and 12 days ago

Goals: 100

Penalties: 21 ⭐

Assists: 15

Minutes per goal: 95

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 120

Minutes per goal or assist: 83

Cristiano Ronaldo after 100 Real Madrid goals

Games: 105 ⭐

Age: 27 years, 10 months, and 5 days ⭐

Time Since Real Madrid Debut: 2 years, 2 months and 4 days ⭐

Goals: 100

Penalties: 16 ⭐

Assists: 31 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 88 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 105 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 67 ⭐

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