The 4 times Kylian Mbappe has faced Cristiano Ronaldo – Who has the stellar unbeaten record?

Kylian Mbappe has faced Cristiano Ronaldo on four separate occasions and we’ve taken a closer look at the outcome of each game.

The pair are set to face each other once again this evening as France take on Portugal in the Euro 2024 quarter finals in what should be a cracking tie.

“It’s an honor to play against him,” Mbappe told reporters in the build-up to France playing Portugal.

“Everyone knows the admiration I have always felt for him. Over time I have had the opportunity to meet him and we keep in touch, he gives me advice. Again, it’s an honor.

“No matter what has happened before, or what happens after, he will remain a football legend. We must appreciate what was and what is.”

In the lead-up to that clash, we’ve taken a closer look at their head-to-head records to see who currently has the bragging rights between Mbappe and Ronaldo.

Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (2018)

The pair first met in the Champions League back in 2017-18 as Real Madrid faced PSG in the Champions League last 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Back in 2018, Mbappe was still a fresh-faced teenager and was still learning the ropes at PSG from the likes of Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Despite Adrien Rabiot giving PSG an early lead, Ronaldo soon took matters into his own hands and scored a brace that spearheaded Real Madrid’s comeback.

PSG 1-2 Real Madrid (2018)

In the second leg of the same fixture, Ronaldo once again claimed the bragging rights. CR7 was involved in both goals for Real Madrid, scoring the opener and then assisting Casemiro’s strike which proved to be the winner.

Mbappe did come close to scoring in the first half, but his low strike was well saved by Keylor Navas and the rest is history.

After beating PSG in the last 16, Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League that year which later turned out to be Ronaldo’s final UCL trophy.

France 0-0 Portugal (2020)

Alright, the first time they faced each other on the international stage was a little underwhelming.

It was a Nations League group stage game that was played in front of a limited capacity due to COVID and by full-time, there wasn’t much to write home about.

Both players played the majority of the game but failed to find a way past either goalkeeper. In the end finishing as a goalless draw, this game wasn’t one for the record books.

Portugal 2-2 France (2021)

The last time the pair met was in their second Nations League clash back in 2021. Unlike the previous fixture, this one had a bit more entertainment value.

It was a back-and-forth game between both sides and once again, Ronaldo took centre stage for Portugal as he scored both goals for his nation.

Karim Benzema was level to his old Los Blancos team-mate on the night as he scored both goals for France in the dramatic 2-2 draw. Mbappe did provide an assist for one of the goals, but failed to score against his icon’s side for the fourth time.