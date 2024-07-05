Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s career stats & trophy list now to Cristiano Ronaldo’s at the same age

Kylian Mbappe’s statistics and career record are absolutely off the charts when you compare them to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s at the same age.

France’s talismanic captain was famously pictured with Ronaldo as a youngster, and has often spoken of his inspiration and influence growing up.

“This year I dream of winning everything: the Champions League, the European Championship and the Olympics,” Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport back in 2020.

“I grew up with the myth of Zidane, then I loved the great Brazilian players: from Pele to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka. Another idol of mine was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s already late for me to have a career like Messi, otherwise I should have stayed at Monaco. So, logically and without wanting to take anything away from Messi, I have to be inspired by Ronaldo’s career.”

Mbappe has a lot of catching up to do if he’s to ever surpass Ronaldo’s five Champions Leagues and five Ballons d’Or, but he’s certainly on the right path after finally following in his hero’s footsteps to sign for Real Madrid.

But Los Blancos’ latest Galactico has a head start on Ronaldo in a number of areas. He’s almost twice as prolific in terms of goals and assists per minute as Ronaldo was at the same age, and already has over double as many goal contributions for France as Ronaldo did for Portugal at the same point in his career.

When Ronaldo was the same age as Mbappe is now, he’d just played his fourth major international tournament with Portugal – the 2010 World Cup.

He went home disappointed from South Africa as his side exited the competition with a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain at the Round of 16 stage, which capped off an underwhelmingly trophyless debut season at Real Madrid.

Still, at that point, Ronaldo had won his first Champions League, Ballon d’Or and European Golden Shoe – all of which Mbappe is yet to win – while he came of age at Manchester United.

It was only after his first year at the Bernabeu that his goalscoring numbers would go truly stratospheric, with more of club football’s biggest honours, as well as long-awaited international glory with Portugal, in his latter years.

Mbappe would do ridiculously well to retire with anything like the legacy of Ronaldo, such is his longevity and ability to maintain his goalscoring output well into his thirties, but the French forward certainly on the right path so far – and he already boasts a World Cup; something his idol will surely never get his hands on.

Mbappe turned 25 back in December. The dates might not match up perfectly to the very day, but for the purposes of a neat cut-off point, we’re classing Mbappe at 25 and a half. We’ve crunched the numbers and taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s career record at 25 years and six months, which took him up to the start of the 2010-11 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe at 25 ½

Total Club

Appearances: 370

Goals: 285 ⭐

Assists: 124 ⭐

Goal contributions: 409 ⭐

Penalties: 32 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 98.6 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 111.1 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 68.7 ⭐

Champions League

Appearances: 73 ⭐

Goals: 48 ⭐

Assists: 26 ⭐

Goal contributions: 74 ⭐

Penalties: 6 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 121.9 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 139.3 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 79.0 ⭐

International

Appearances: 82 ⭐

Goals: 48 ⭐

Assists: 34 ⭐

Goal contributions: 82 ⭐

Penalties: 10 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 130.0 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 164.3 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 76.1 ⭐

Total

Appearances: 452

Goals: 333 ⭐

Assists: 158 ⭐

Goal contributions: 491 ⭐

Penalties: 42 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 103.2 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 118.1 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 70.0 ⭐

Silverware

Club: 7 x Ligue 1, 4 x Coupe de France, 2 x Coupe de la Ligue, 3 x Trophee des Champions

International: 1 x World Cup, 1 x UEFA Nations League

Individual: 1 x Golden Boy Award (2017), Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year x 3, 1 x FIFA World Cup Young Player Award (2018), Ligue 1 Player of the Year x 5, Ligue 1 Golden Boot x 6, FIFA World Cup Golden Boot x 1, Champions League top scorer x 1, French Player of the Year x 3

Cristiano Ronaldo at 25 ½

Total Club

Appearances: 426 ⭐

Goals: 178

Assists: 78

Goal contributions: 256

Penalties: 23

Minutes per goal: 177.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 203.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 123.4

Champions League

Appearances: 65

Goals: 28

Assists: 13

Goal contributions: 41

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 190.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 197.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 130.2

International

Appearances: 76

Goals: 23

Assists: 15

Goal contributions: 38

Penalties: 2

Minutes per goal: 245.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 269.0

Minutes per goal or assist: 148.7

Total

Appearances: 502 ⭐

Goals: 201

Assists: 93

Goal contributions: 294

Penalties: 25

Minutes per goal: 185.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 211.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 126.6

Silverware

Club: 1 x Portuguese Supertaca, 3 x Premier League, 1 x FA Cup, 2 x League Cup, 1 x Community Shield, 1 x Champions League, 1 x FIFA Club World Cup

International: /

Individual: Ballon d’Or x 1, FIFA World Player of the Year x 1, UEFA Club Footballer of the Year x 1, European Golden Shoe x 1, Premier League Player of the Season x 2, Premier League Golden Boot x 1, FIFA Puskas Award, UEFA Champions League top scorer x 1,