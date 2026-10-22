Who is the greatest wonderkid in football history?

Lamine Yamal has reached his 200th appearance for club and country – but how does he compare to the game’s greats after the same milestone?

The numbers have been crunched, and we can see how Yamal’s stats stack up against Pele, Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pele remains the gold standard for teenage footballers. A World Cup winner at 17, the Brazilian’s extraordinary early numbers underline why he’s widely regarded as the greatest young talent the game has ever seen. We’ll surely never see his like again.

Ronaldo Nazario and Diego Maradona also benefited from making their names in South America, but that shouldn’t detract from their remarkable early careers. Ronaldo was an absolute force of nature after moving to Europe, at PSV and Barcelona, arguably never better than under Bobby Robson. He was technically a World Cup winner at 17, too, albeit without playing a minute at USA 94.

Kylian Mbappe might have the strongest claim to being Europe’s greatest-ever teenage talent. A World Cup winner at 19 with ridiculous numbers to match, it’s remarkable that he’s approaching his 28th birthday still waiting for his first Ballon d’Or and Champions League.

Messi and Yamal both emerged from Barcelona’s La Masia academy, but the latter is a couple of years ahead of where his idol was at the same milestone. Messi would have to wait until his thirties for international glory, while Yamal has already won the Euros and World Cup.

And then there’s Cristiano Ronaldo. A comparatively raw, inconsistent youngster who developed into Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer and the leading goalscorer in Champions League and international football history. Proof that a relatively slow start needn’t prevent a player from reaching the very top.

Of course, there’s more to football than goals and assists. But looking at the numbers gives us a fascinating insight into just how far ahead of the curve these players were.

Some exploded onto the scene as teenagers, while others took a little longer to develop into the world-beaters we remember.

It’s also worth considering the vastly different eras, leagues and circumstances in which they made their breakthroughs.

Here are seven of the greatest wonderkids in history, ranked in order of their total goal contributions (with credit to @Trachta10 for compiling the stats).

1. Pele

Goals: 245 ⭐

Assists: 101 ⭐

Goal Contributions: 346 ⭐

Penalties scored: 11

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 70.6 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 73.9 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 50.0 ⭐

2. Ronaldo Nazario

Goals: 179

Assists: 35

Goal Contributions: 214

Penalties scored: 25 ⭐

Free-kicks: 3

Minutes per goal: 94.0

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 109.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 78.6

3. Diego Maradona

Goals: 136

Assists: 50

Goal Contributions: 186

Penalties scored: 24

Free-kicks: 21 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 127.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 155.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 93.4

4. Kylian Mbappe

Goals: 118

Assists: 60

Goal Contributions: 178

Penalties scored: 4

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 117.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 122.0

Minutes per goal or assist: 78.2

5. Lionel Messi

Goals: 92

Assists: 46

Goal Contributions: 138

Penalties scored: 10

Free-kicks: 1

Minutes per goal: 153.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 171.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 102.2

6. Lamine Yamal

Goals: 70

Assists: 67

Goal Contributions: 137

Penalties scored: 8

Free-kicks: 1

Minutes per goal: 212.7

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 240.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 108.7

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals: 43

Assists: 35

Goal Contributions: 78

Penalties scored: 1

Free-kicks: 3

Minutes per goal: 302.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 309.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 166.7

READ NEXT: Comparing Lamine Yamal & Lionel Messi’s stats over their first 200 appearances



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