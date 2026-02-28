Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has scored the first hat-trick of his career – but how long did it take Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to manage that feat?

The 18-year-old forward scored three of Barcelona’s four goals in an impressive 4-1 victory over Villarreal, a result that keeps La Blaugrana in the driving seat in the La Liga title race.

He notched two early in the first half, with both assisted by fellow La Masia graduate Fermin Lopez, before completing his hat-trick midway through the second half.

Yamal is the third youngest player in the history of La Liga to score three goals in a game, although he’s the first in the post-war era.

You have to go back almost a century to find the only two players younger than Yamal who managed a hat-trick in Spain’s top flight.

In case you were wondering – that’s Jose Iraragorri, aged 17 years and 337 days, in 1930 and Pombo, aged 18 years and 200 days, in 1934.

“I didn’t feel great [earlier this season],” Yamal told Movistar after Barcelona’s latest win.

“There was the [groin] problem and, generally, I wasn’t happy. It was a mix of many things. You could tell.

“I have felt a lot better for a week or so now. I am smiling when I am playing, which wasn’t the case for a while, and I am happy on the pitch.”

Yamal’s first career hat-trick is the latest milestone in an exceptional career to date.

But when did Messi and Ronaldo score their first career hat-tricks? We’ve taken a closer look.

Lamine Yamal’s first career hat-trick

Game: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal (February 28th, 2025)

Age: 18 years, 7 months, 15 days

Time Since Debut: 2 years, 9 months, 30 days

Career Appearances: 163

Lionel Messi’s first career hat-trick

Game: Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (March 10th, 2007)

Age: 19 years, 8 months, 14 days

Time Since Debut: 2 years, 4 months, 22 days

Career Appearances: 69

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first career hat-trick

Game: Manchester United 6-0 Newcastle United (12th January, 2008)

Age: 22 years, 11 months, 7 days

Time Since Debut: 5 years, 4 months, 29 days

Career Appearances: 299

