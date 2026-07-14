Lamine Yamal is the most exciting wonderkid to emerge on the scene since a teenage Kylian Mbappe first caught the eye at Monaco a decade ago, but how do they compare at the same age?

The Barcelona sensation has quickly become something of a thorn in Mbappe’s side, particularly over the past couple of seasons as the pair have found themselves on opposite sides of football’s fiercest rivalry.

Yamal announced himself to the wider footballing world with a stunning strike as Spain beat France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, setting the tone for a rivalry that has only intensified since. While Mbappe remains one of the game’s biggest superstars, he is still waiting to win a major trophy with Real Madrid. In contrast, Yamal has helped inspire Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles at Los Blancos’ expense.

The teenager has also enjoyed the upper hand whenever they’ve met. Yamal boasts an 80% win rate against Mbappe, winning eight of their 10 meetings, including five Clasico victories during the Frenchman’s debut campaign in Spain.

“My goal would be that the next time you ask someone, you’d say: ‘Lamine, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe…’. The goal would be to be on that list, but not to compare myself to them,” Yamal told FIFA in 2026.

The admiration is mutual.

“You can see [Lamine] has passion for football and that’s the only thing he mustn’t lose,” Mbappe told Movistar.

“The rest is just his life. People talk about his personal life, but I think people should leave him alone.

“[Lamine] is a great football player, but in life he’s an 18-year-old kid. At 18, everyone makes mistakes. He’ll live his life.

“We should only look at what he does on the pitch. The rest isn’t important, as long as it isn’t anything serious. He’s a player with a great talent.”

Comparing the pair at the same age makes for interesting reading. Yamal has played just over twice as many senior matches before turning 19, racking up 120 goal contributions while already establishing himself as Barcelona’s main star. Mbappe, meanwhile, was the more devastatingly efficient goalscorer, averaging a goal every 138 minutes without taking a single penalty.

Of course, stats only tell part of the story. By his 19th birthday, Mbappe had already won a Ligue 1 title, helped Monaco to a famous Champions League semi-final, completed a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Just a few months after celebrating his 19th birthday, Mbappe would become a World Cup winner with France. Yamal already has three La Liga titles, a European Championship and a growing collection of individual honours to his name. The next major milestone on his horizon would be to follow in Mbappe’s footsteps by lifting the World Cup before the age of 20.

Here’s how Yamal’s career stats at 19 years old compare to Mbappe’s at the same age:

Lamine Yamal’s career stats at the age of 19

Games: 182 ⭐

Goals: 56 ⭐

Assists: 64 ⭐

Goal contributions: 120 ⭐

Penalties: 7 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 238

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 273

Minutes per goal or assist: 111

Kylian Mbappe’s career stats at the age of 19

Games: 90

Goals: 39

Assists: 29

Goal contributions: 68

Penalties: 0

Minutes per goal: 138 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 138 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 79 ⭐

READ NEXT: Comparing Lamine Yamal’s stats at 19 to Messi & Ronaldo at the same age



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