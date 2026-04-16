Lamine Yamal continues to make the unthinkable unfold before our eyes with his record-breaking Barcelona antics.

Still just 18 years of age, Yamal has already established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. He looks destined to become a Ballon d’Or winner at some stage in his career if he lives up to his potential, which he is already doing.

Here’s a comprehensive list of what he has become the youngest player to do while breaking through with Barcelona.

Barcelona debutant

Yamal was just 15 years, nine months and 16 days old when he made his Barcelona first-team debut in a 4-0 win over Real Betis in April 2023.

In doing so, he broke a record that had stood for just over a century, with 1922 debutant Armand Martinez Sagi the only other Barcelona player to make his bow before the age of 16.

Barcelona debutant in the Champions League

Just a few months after his debut in LaLiga, Yamal was also making strides in the Champions League.

His European debut came when he was 16 years, two months and six days old, surpassing Ansu Fati’s previous record by eight months.

Champions League starter

Soon enough, Yamal was being trusted to start games at the elite level. He became the youngest ever player to start a Champions League game for any club when he was 16 years and 83 days old in an October 2023 win over Porto.

He eclipsed the previous record, held by Anderlecht’s Celestine Babayaro since 1994, by three days.

LaLiga goalscorer

In the same month, Yamal scored his first goal for Barcelona, against Granada. Aged 16 years, two months and 25 days, he became the Spanish top flight’s youngest ever goalscorer, surpassing Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga by 11 days.

El Clasico debutant

Another October 2023 achievement saw Yamal come off the bench against Real Madrid to become the youngest player to ever feature in El Clasico.

Champions League assist provider

Still at the age of 16 (and 153 days), Yamal made his first Champions League goal contribution with an assist against Royal Antwerp.

The previous youngest assist provider in the competition’s history was another Barcelona academy graduate, Bojan Krkic.

Supercopa de Espana debutant

During his first full season in the Barcelona first team, Yamal also made his debut in the Supercopa de Espana at a younger age than anyone else ever had before.

He was 16 years and 182 days at the time of his appearance against Osasuna in the competition’s semi-final.

Supercopa de Espana goalscorer

Yamal marked that same occasion with a goal, thus becoming the competition’s youngest ever goalscorer.

LaLiga brace scorer

In addition to being LaLiga’s youngest scorer of a single goal, Yamal became the youngest player to score twice in a game with a brace against Granada in February 2024, at the age of 16 years and 213 days.

Champions League knockout stage debutant

Yamal became the youngest player ever to feature in the Champions League knockout stage with his appearance against Napoli in February 2024.

Aged 16 years and 223 days, Yamal was selected as a starter in the away leg of the last-16 tie.

Champions League quarter-finalist

Once Barcelona progressed past Napoli and into the next round, Yamal became the youngest Champions League quarter-finalist when facing PSG.

Player with 10 Champions League appearances

Yamal became the youngest player to reach double figures of Champions League appearances in the second leg against PSG that season, overtaking a record set by Youri Tielemans at Anderlecht in 2014.

Player with 50 Barcelona appearances

Yamal brought up his half-century of Barcelona appearances in May 2024 when he featured against Rayo Vallecano. Once again, Bojan was the player whose previous record was toppled.

Yamal was still a couple of months shy of his 17th birthday at the time.

Player to reach 100 LaLiga appearances

Earlier this month, Yamal arrived at a century of LaLiga appearances. He played against Espanyol at the age of 18 years and 272 days to mark the milestone.

In doing so, he overtook Real Madrid legend Raul as LaLiga’s youngest player to make 100 appearances. Raul reached the milestone in 1997 at the age of 19 years and 284 days.

Player with 20 Champions League goal contributions

Still only 18, Yamal has reached the overall landmark of 20 Champions League goal contributions.

He got there at the age of 18 years and 275 days by scoring against Atletico Madrid in this season’s quarter-final.

Player with 10 Champions League goal contributions in a season

After recording five goals and four assists last season in the Champions League, Yamal went one better before Barcelona’s elimination in the quarter-finals.

He achieved six goals and four assists in the 2025-26 edition, scoring the goal that put him onto 10 goal contributions – at a younger age than anyone else had managed in a Champions League campaign – in the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

The record was previously held by Erling Haaland, who was 19 when he accomplished a similar feat in the 2019-20 season.

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