Lionel Messi has reached the landmark of 900 career goals for club and country – but how does he compare to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo when he hit that milestone?

It was a bittersweet night for Messi as he reached another incredible milestone.

He opened the scoring in the opening minutes of Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville, but ended up drawing 1-1 and exiting the competition via the away goals rule after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Inter Miami are out of the Champions Cup, North America’s intercontinental equivalent to the Champions League, and one of just three pieces of silverware that still eludes the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi is a year younger than Ronaldo was when he hit the 900 goals mark, has done it in considerably fewer appearances and in a quicker time since first making his Barcelona debut over 21 years ago.

Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal with Portugal’s second goal in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia back in September 2024.

The veteran was evidently aware of the significant milestone when he finished from close range. He raised his hands to his face and dropped to his knees in celebration of reaching the number.

“It means a lot,” Ronaldo told reporters after the match.

“It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally.

“It was emotional because it’s a milestone. It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It’s a unique milestone in my career.”

Ronaldo has since spoken candidly of his personal ambition to reach the next milestone – 1000 career goals – and he’s well on his way, now up to 965 career goals.

But given that Messi has reached 900 goals at a younger age, and in fewer appearances, could he too one day reach the 1000 goals mark?

He’d have to play into his forties for it to happen, but it’s not out of the question, given he’s recently extended his contract at Inter Miami through to the end of the 2028 season.

We’ve broken down the stats between Messi and Ronaldo after they scored their 900th career goal.

Lionel Messi after 900 goals

Games: 1142 ⭐

Age: 38 years, 8 months, 22 days ⭐

Time Since Debut: 21 years, 5 months, 2 days ⭐

Goals: 900

Penalties: 112

Assists: 407 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 104 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 119 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 71 ⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo after 900 goals

Games: 1236

Age: 39 years, 7 months

Time Since Debut: 22 years, 22 days

Goals: 900

Penalties: 164 ⭐

Assists: 254

Minutes per goal: 112

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 137

Minutes per goal or assist: 87

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