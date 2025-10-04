For many, the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate was ended at the Qatar World Cup.

Seeing Messi lift the trophy, having played a talismanic role for Argentina with decisive moments throughout the tournament, sealed his status as football’s GOAT in lots of people’s eyes.

Ronaldo, by contrast, struggled out in Qatar. His record of failing to score in the World Cup knockout stages continued, and he found himself dropped as Portugal went deeper into the tournament.

But the two era-defining players have continued playing for another three years since then. How do they stack up against one another in this twilight post-script stage of their careers?

Both players have continued captaining their national teams and appear to be gearing up for one last dance at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Even after turning 40, Ronaldo remains prolific for Portugal and his place in the team is just secure as ever. He played a starring role as Portugal won a second Nations League earlier this year and he’ll be desperate to complete the set with the World Cup next year.

At club level, Ronaldo has played all his football out in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr since terminating his contract with Manchester United after a falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Messi has remained similarly successful on the international stage.

He was injured in last year’s Copa America final, but Argentina went on to lift the trophy – making it a historic three major tournaments in a row, matching Spain’s achievement with two European Championships bookending the 2010 World Cup.

Since then, the veteran went on to finish top scorer in CONMEBOL’s qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as Argentina comfortably finished top of the round-robin group.

At club level, he saw out a final six months with PSG. He claimed a second Ligue 1 title, and twelfth European league title, but his stint in Paris ended a little underwhelmingly as they exited the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, well beaten home and away by Bayern Munich.

Since then he’s been seeing out the final years of his playing career with Inter Miami, living up the hype as MLS’ most high-profile signing since David Beckham.

Here’s how Messi and Ronaldo stack up against one another since the 2022 World Cup – with stats from all competitions for club and country.

Lionel Messi

Games: 123

Goals: 91⭐

Assists: 43⭐

Penalties scored/taken (success rate): 3/4 (75%)

Free-kicks: 9⭐

Hat-tricks: 3

Minutes per goal: 111

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 115⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 75⭐

Trophies Won – 4⭐:

– 2022 Finalissima

– 2023 Leagues Cup

– 2024 Copa America

– 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 144⭐

Goals: 127⭐

Assists: 24

Penalties scored/taken (success rate): 32/36⭐ (88%⭐)

Free-kicks: 6

Hat-tricks: 6⭐

Minutes per goal: 98⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 132

Minutes per goal or assist: 83

Trophies Won – 2:

– 2023 Arab Champions Cup

– 2025 UEFA Nations League

