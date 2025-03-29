Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be in different orbits – the United States and Saudi Arabia respectively – as they wind down their era-defining careers. But how do their stats compare as veterans?

We’ve broken down the two rivals’ numbers, including goals and assists, over their past 100 appearances for club and country.

Ronaldo’s last 100 appearances go back to August 2023 – when he scored twice in Al Nassr’s Arab Champions Cup final victory over Al Hilal. That was the first – and still only – piece of silverware he’s lifted since moving out to the middle east in early 2023.

The 40-year-old Portugal international has stated his desire to reach 1000 professional goals, and he’s certainly continuing to fill his boots out in the Saudi Pro League. Even as he winds down his career, he’s still averaging almost a goal per game – having notched 89 over his last 100 appearances for Al Nassr and Portugal.

But he’s notched only half as many assists in his last 100 games than Messi, having refined his game down to more of a pure No.9 poacher. A large proportion of his goals have been penalties, too – with 21 of his last 89 spot-kicks.

While having scored 15 fewer goals over his last 100 appearances in comparison to Ronaldo, Messi has actually been more prolific over that period when it comes to scoring non-penalty goals – averaging one every 120 minutes compared to the every 128 minutes averaged by Ronaldo.

In fact, just five of Messi’s last 74 goals have been penalties.

Despite his younger age, Messi has struggled more with injuries and knocks in recent times and his last 100 appearances stretch back to October 2022 – when he was still at Paris Saint-Germain.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s last 100 appearances in all competitions for club and country encapsulate his final season in European football and his entire Inter Miami career to date, as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and last summer’s Copa America with Argentina.

Messi has often spoken about how he was never especially happy at PSG, but he’s gone on to enjoy a brilliant, trophy-laden postscript as he winds down his glittering career.

He left Paris with a second successive Ligue 1 title, helped deliver Inter Miami’s first-ever piece of silverware – the 2023 Leagues Cup – and lifted the Supporters’ Shield after his first full season out in the United States.

And that’s not to mention his achievements with Argentina, captaining them to the World Cup in Qatar before retaining the Copa America last summer.

His output hasn’t diminished as he slows down, having notched 74 goals and 42 assists in his last 100 matches for club and country.

Here’s how Messi and Ronaldo’s records stack up against one another over their last 100 outings:

Lionel Messi’s last 100 games

Goals: 74

Assists: 42⭐

Penalties scored (taken): 5/6 (83%)

Free-kicks: 6⭐

Hat-tricks: 3

Minutes per goal: 112

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 120 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 71 ⭐



Trophies Won – 5⭐:

– 2022 World Cup

– 2024 Copa America

– 2023-24 Ligue 1

– 2023 Leagues Cup

– 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last 100 games

Goals: 89⭐

Assists: 21

Penalties scored (taken): 21/24 (87%⭐ )

Free-kicks: 4

Hat-tricks: 4⭐



Minutes per goal: 98

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 128

Minutes per goal or assist: 78



Trophies Won – 1:

– 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup

