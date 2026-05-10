Lionel Messi’s latest MLS broken record and how it compares to his La Liga origins

Lionel Messi set another MLS record on Saturday as he became the fastest player to reach 100 goal contributions in the league’s regular season. Of course he did.

Messi got a goal and two assists in Inter Miami’s 4-2 win away to Toronto FC, which puts him onto 59 goals and 41 assists in MLS regular season appearances, according to his club’s communications department.

For what it’s worth, Transfermarkt has Messi’s MLS assist tally down at 31, not 41, but if we take the club’s word for it, Messi has made history.

And even if the claims of 41 assists aren’t taken at face value, Messi would have another 31 games to get the extra assists needed to appease everyone.

That’s because the previous record holder for the fewest MLS games taken to reach 100 goal contributions got there in 95 games. Messi reached his milestone in just 64.

Top five quickest players to 100 MLS goal contributions

According to MLS Soccer, the five players to reach 100 MLS regular season goal contributions in the fewest games are:

Lionel Messi: 64 games Sebastian Giovinco: 95 games Robbie Keane: 96 games Carlos Vela: 98 games Josef Martinez: 105 games

Giovinco was the previous quickest player to the century of goal contributions. After joining Toronto FC from Juventus in 2015, he reached the landmark in 95 games.

In doing so, he overtook LA Galaxy’s former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane as the quickest to the milestone.

The only other player to get there in fewer than 100 games is Carlos Vela, the former Arsenal forward who finished his career at Los Angeles FC.

How quickly did Messi reach 100 La Liga goal contributions?

Messi is in the twilight of his glorious career now, but is competing in a league that isn’t as strong as where he set out from.

Of course, Messi is best known for his Barcelona days. As for how long it took him to reach 100 La Liga goal contributions with them? 123 games.

The fact that Messi got to 100 MLS goal contributions in about half as many games may not have been his most unpredictable feat, but it goes to show just how far ahead of the competition he remains.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Has a player this good ever played in a team this bad before?

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