Lionel Messi has recently penned a contract extension with Inter Miami that runs until 2028. But how many worlds are there left to conquer for the Argentinian legend?

It’s a fair question, given that Messi has seemingly already completed football and already boasts a ridiculous number of records that will surely never be broken.

There are still, somehow, yet more records he could break. We’ve identified eight more that he could potentially break if he continues playing until 2028.

First player to win two World Cups as captain

Argentina’s defeat in the 2014 World Cup final means that Pele’s distinction of being the only player in history with three World Cups remains safe.

A number of players have won two World Cups (mostly from Italy in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962) but Messi can be the first to wear the armband in both.

Italy’s Giuseppe Meazza (1938), Brazil’s Bellini (1958), Mauro (1962) and Cafu (2002), and Argentina’s Daniel Passarella (1978) all lifted the trophy twice, but only once as captain.

First national team captain to win four successive major tournaments

Argentina currently match Spain’s achievement of bookending a World Cup with back-to-back continental titles.

They’re the only two teams in the history of international football to achieve that feat.

La Albiceleste, and by extension Messi as their inspirational captain, can become the first to make it four on the bounce next summer.

Include the Finalissima and Messi could even make it six in 2026.

The top assister in football history

Messi is practically home and hosed with this one.

Depending on your source, you can argue that he’s boasted this record for years already. When it comes to the official OPTA stats for assists, which started to be compiled in the 1990s, Messi is miles clear of anyone else.

But some estimate that Hungarian phenomenon Ferenc Puskas notched 404 assists in his career. Messi reached that number by setting up three goals in Inter Miami’s 4-0 thrashing of Cincinnati.

One more assist and Messi will emphatically claim the record outright.

Most free-kick goals in football history

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner already stands above the likes of David Beckham, Pele and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time rankings for free-kick goals.

But he stands fourth overall, behind Juninho Pernambucano (72), Roberto Dinamite (75) and Marcelinho (78).

He’s currently on 69. Ten more to claim the record outright.

The first player to win three MLS Golden Boots

Messi won his ninth career Golden Boot, and first since leaving Barcelona, with 29 goals in the regular 2025 MLS season.

The 38-year-old can match Preki, Taylor Twellman, Jeff Cunningham and Bradley Wright-Phillips in winning two if he can retain it next year. No player in Major League Soccer history has finished top scorer in back-to-back campaigns.

If he sees out his Inter Miami contract through to 2028 and wins it twice more in those three years, he’ll outright have more than any other player.

Most goals in an MLS season

Carlos Vela still holds the record for the most goals in an MLS campaign, having scored 34 for Los Angeles FC back in 2019.

Messi fell five short of that tally last season, but you look at his recent form, and Inter Miami’s trajectory, and hitting that tally shouldn’t be beyond him if he can stay fit and available for a full season.

A big ask when he turns 39 midway through it, granted.

Most goals and assists in an MLS season

If you include the play-offs, Messi has already destroyed the record for the most goal contributions in an MLS season.

His numbers have been especially outrageous for Inter Miami of late, smashing the play-off goal contribution record with six goals and six assists in just four crunch-time games. That takes him to 60 for the year, with up to two more games to play.

But generally, the MLS record books hold the regular season and play-offs as distinct entities. Vela still holds the regular season record.

Messi notched an incredible 29 goals and 19 assists from just 29 matches in the regular season. That was just one shy of Vela’s 34 goals and 15 assists in 2019.

Most assists in an MLS season

Messi is surely too long in the tooth to genuinely think about matching any of Major League Soccer’s all-time records.

He’d have to maintain unprecedented output until past the age of 41 if he’s to get anywhere near Chris Wondolowski’s goalscoring record (171) or Landon Donovan’s total assists record (136).

But even in his twilight years, Messi still possesses the ability to break any single-season records. And it’s another Carlos V who stands in his way on the assists front.

Nobody’s got close to matching Colombia icon Carlos Valderrama and his 26 assists for Tampa Bay Mutiny in 2000.

But when you consider that Messi has nine assists in his last six appearances for Inter Miami, he could well mount a challenge…

READ NEXT: Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s records against the Premier League ‘big six’



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT

