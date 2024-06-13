We’ve taken a closer look at each manager ahead of Euro 2024 and have found how much they are all being paid in comparison to each other.

It might come as a surprise to some to learn that England boss Gareth Southgate is the highest-paid manager at the tournament. Taking home a reported yearly salary of around £4.9million, he’s the top earner at the tournament.

Southgate’s current contract with England is set to expire in December and he recently admitted that he could leave after Euro 2024 if his side don’t lift the trophy.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here any more,” he told Bild. “So maybe it is the last chance. I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament — that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please’, as at some point people lose faith. If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann recently penned a new contract which is valid until 2026 and he’s the second-highest paid coach at the tournament with a yearly salary of £4million.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez and France manager Didier Deschamps are each taking home more than £3million per year which also ranks them as some of the best-paid managers in the world.

The rest of the top 10 earning managers is then made up of Ronald Koeman, Luciano Spaletti, Vicenzo Montella, Murat Yakin, Ralf Rangnick and Domenico Tedesco.

Scotland boss Steve Clark is the 18th highest-paid manager at the tournament, taking home a reported yearly salary of £464,000.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Georgia boss Willy Sagnol who is the lowest-paid manager at the tournament. He earns £168,000 per year which works out at around £3,200 per week.

Using figures provided by Finance Football, here is the full breakdown of how much every manager at Euro 2024 earns per year.

1. Gareth Southgate (England) – £4.9million

2. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) – £4million

3. Roberto Martinez (Portugal) – £3.4million

4. Didier Deschamps (France) – £3.2million

5. Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) – £2.5million

6. Luciano Spaletti (Italy) – £2.5million

7. Vicenzo Montella (Turkey) – £1.5million

8. Murat Yakin (Switzerland) – £1.4million

9. Ralf Rangnick (Austria) – £1.3million

10. Domenico Tedesco (Belgium) – £1.3million

11. Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) – £1.3million

12. Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia) – £1.2million

13. Luis de la Fuente (Spain) – £1million

14. Serhiy Rebrov (Ukraine) – £1million

15. Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) – £970,000

16. Sylvinho (Albania) – £632,000

17. Michal Probierz (Poland) – £472,000

18. Steve Clark (Scotland) – £464,000

19. Francesco Calzona (Slovakia) – £455,000

20. Marco Rossi (Hungary) – £253,000

21. Matjaz Kek (Slovenia) – £253,000

22. Ivan Hasek (Czech Republic) – £210,000

23. Edward Iordanescu (Romania) – £202,000

24. Willy Sagnol (Georgia) – £168,000