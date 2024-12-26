The 6 managers we can’t believe have a 100% record against Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in world football because of his history of success – but even the best managers have a kryptonite.

Even with Manchester City’s massive autumnal slump in 2024-25, getting a win over Guardiola is still an immensely difficult task for most coaches and is always the story of the day when somebody does manage it.

There are currently just six managers in world football who can boast an extremely rare 100% record over Guardiola. Read on to find out who’s in the exclusive club.

Paul Cook

Manchester City swept all before them in the Premier League back in 2017-18, reaching 100 points and having the league sewn up by around November.

But Guardiola’s Invincibles were powerless to prevent the goalscoring prowess of Will Grigg knocking them out of the FA Cup as City fell to a shock defeat at League One Wigan Atheltic.

Wigan survived virtually constant pressure from a strong City XI, eventually capitalising on Fabian Delph’s controversial first-half red card when Grigg struck 11 minutes from time.

Guardiola and opposite number Paul Cook clashed in the tunnel at half-time following Delph’s red card and Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with one of the many home fans who invaded the pitch.

Achim Beierlorzer

In a match played without fans due to COVID restrictions, City fell to a 2-1 defeat to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in December 2021.

Despite the Premier League champions having already safely qualified from their Champions League group, Guardiola named a strong side but were defeated by goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva.

Leipzig had sacked Jesse Marsch days before the game, meaning Achim Beierlorzer had the honour of adding his name to those who enjoy a 100% record over Guardiola.

Nathan Jones

Jones’ tenure at Southampton in 2022-23 was one of the more iconically bad in Premier League history, but he did manage to prevent Guardiola from winning the quadruple.

City travelled to St Mary’s in January 2023 for a League Cup quarter-final and were expected to swat away the team rooted in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

But goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo earned the Saints a shock win as a much-changed City line-up failed to claw the game back after the interval.

City got over their defeat by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, but we’re sure Jones is responsible for a few of Guardiola’s sleepless nights since.

READ NEXT: 5 managers Pep Guardiola has had beef with over the years: Mourinho, Simeone…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team that has beaten Pep Guardiola in the Premier League?



Fabian Hurzeler

Guardiola fell to a fourth successive defeat for the first time in his distinguished managerial career after Brighton came from behind to beat City 2-1 in November 2024.

Given the lead by Erling Haaland’s first-half strike, City must have felt their blip was over but Hurzeler’s Seagulls came roaring back after the interval and late goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O’Reilly earned Brighton a deserved victory.

“Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it,” Guardiola said afterwards…

Arne Slot

And that team looked likely to be Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side beat City 2-0 in December 2024.

The most interesting thing about this victory, earned through goals by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, was how regulation it felt – Liverpool played through City’s midfield with regulation and easily held their powderpuff attack at arm’s length.

By now, the entire football world was rubbernecking at City’s collapse while Slot serenely kept his team on course for the Premier League title.

READ: Ranking the most successful managers in football history by trophies won

Thiago Motta

City used to treat the Champions League group stages like a box-ticking exercise, handing out thrashings to former Communist states while visibly yawning.

But their prolonged slump affected their European form, with Guardiola’s team receiving a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon and blowing a three-goal lead to draw with Feyenoord.

Their defeat to Juventus, led by Thiago Motta, was more prosaic as goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie led City to the brink of early elimination.