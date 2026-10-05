A major chapter in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is drawing to a close, with Messi preparing for his Argentina farewell and Ronaldo’s future with Portugal increasingly uncertain.

With their total tallies for Portugal and Argentina almost finalised, how do they compare on the international stage?

After a legendary career with Argentina, in which he’s comfortably their all-time top goalscorer and appearance-maker, the 39-year-old captain is set to wave goodbye to the fans in a monumental farewell friendly against Benin on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo’s future is a little more unknown. His relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus appears to be terse, having recently left the camp after being left as an unused substitute in their UEFA Nations League clash with Norway.

Portugal have kept up a winning record in Ronaldo’s absence, but Jesus has left the door open for the 41-year-old to return in the future. The next international break in November will be worth keeping an eye on.

Unless things reach a point of no return with Jesus, you’d imagine Ronaldo will return for at least one farewell appearance in front of the Portugal fans. There’s also every chance he continues through to next summer’s UEFA Nations League finals, for which Portugal have already secured qualification. He’ll be 42 at that point and ought to have already reached his stated tally of scoring 1000 goals. Could he hang up his boots after winning one last trophy with his country?

Few players will ever get close to the international numbers Messi and Ronaldo will leave behind. Ronaldo finishes with 234 Portugal appearances and 146 goals, both higher than Messi’s final totals of 207 caps and 125 goals for Argentina.

Ronaldo was also the more prolific goalscorer – both in terms of his overall tally and averages. His 146 strikes arrived at one every 127 minutes, compared with Messi’s rate of one every 136. Taking penalties out of the equation leaves Ronaldo ahead again, averaging a goal every 151 minutes to Messi’s 171.

Messi’s advantage comes in the creative department. He provided 65 assists for Argentina, comfortably clear of Ronaldo’s 37, and that swings the overall goal contribution numbers his way: 190 to 183.

There is very little separating them elsewhere. Messi scored 12 direct free-kicks to Ronaldo’s 11 and registered 11 hat-tricks to Ronaldo’s 10. He was also, surprisingly, more reliable from the spot, converting 78% of his penalties compared with Ronaldo’s 69%.

Add everything together and Messi averaged a goal or assist every 90 minutes of his international career. Ronaldo’s corresponding figure is every 101 minutes, despite his superior individual scoring rate.

Messi also finishes one ahead in the trophy count. Argentina won four major honours during his career, including the World Cup and two Copa Americas, while Ronaldo helped Portugal claim Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

Here’s the full breakdown of Messi and Ronaldo’s stats on the international stage:

Lionel Messi for Argentina

Appearances: 207

Goals: 125

Assists: 65 ⭐

Goal Contributions: 190 ⭐

Penalties scored/taken: 25/32 ⭐ (78% ⭐)

Free-kicks: 12 ⭐

Hat-tricks: 11 ⭐



Minutes per goal: 136

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 171

Minutes per goal or assist: 90 ⭐

Trophies Won – 4 ⭐:

1 x FIFA World Cup

1 x Finalissima

2 x Copa America

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal

Appearances: 234 ⭐

Goals: 146 ⭐

Assists: 37

Goal Contributions: 183

Penalties scored/taken: 23/33 (69% ⭐)

Free-kicks: 11

Hat-tricks: 10



Minutes per goal: 127 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 151 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 101

Trophies Won – 3:

1 x UEFA European Championship

2 x UEFA Nations League

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