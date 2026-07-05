The 2026 World Cup is almost certainly the final time that we’ll see era-defining rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo competing for the same trophy. But who comes out on top when it comes to the silverware they’ve directly competed for in their careers to date?

Unless Messi moves to the Saudi Pro League, or Ronaldo moves to MLS, or they’re both still somehow still going well into their forties at the next World Cup – none of which appear at all likely – this summer could be the last dance for the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry. And there’s still a chance the World Cup final could give them the ultimate finale.

Messi and Ronaldo spent 17 seasons as competitors in the Champions League, collectively winning over half of them over that period.

They also spent nine seasons as direct competitors in Spain, with El Clasico clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona appointment viewing over that period, with Messi dominating the domestic silverware front in that time.

And this summer they’ve become the first players in history to play at six World Cup tournaments – Messi has the edge on that front, having captained Argentina to glory at the tournament in Qatar in 2022, with this surely Ronaldo’s last chance to draw parity there.

Here’s a breakdown of every trophy that both Messi and Ronaldo have directly competed against one another for with their clubs and national teams, and who came out on top:

2004–05 Champions League: Neither (Liverpool)

2005–06 Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2006–07 Champions League: Neither (AC Milan)

2007–08 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United (*beat Barcelona in the semis, neither player scored)

2008–09 Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona (*beat Manchester United in the final, Messi scoring in a 2-0 win)

2009–10 Champions League: Neither (Inter)

2010–11 Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona (*beat Real Madrid in the semis, Messi scoring twice in the first leg)

2011–12 Champions League: Neither (Chelsea)

2012–13 Champions League: Neither (Bayern Munich)

2013–14 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2014–15 Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2015–16 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2016–17 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2017–18 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2018–19 Champions League: Neither (Liverpool)

2019–20 Champions League: Neither (Bayern Munich)

2020–21 Champions League: Neither (Chelsea)

2021-22 Champions League: Neither (Real Madrid)

Champions Leagues: Ronaldo 5-4 Messi

2009–10 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2010–11 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2011–12 La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2012–13 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2013–14 La Liga: Neither (Atletico Madrid)

2014–15 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2015–16 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2016–17 La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid

2017–18 La Liga: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

La Liga Titles: Messi 6-2 Ronaldo

2009–10 Copa del Rey: Neither (Sevilla)

2010–11 Copa del Rey: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid (*beat Barcelona in the final, Ronaldo scoring the winner)

2011–12 Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona (*beat Madrid in the quarters. Ronaldo scored in both legs but lost.)

2012–13 Copa del Rey: Neither (Atletico Madrid)

2013–14 Copa del Rey: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid (*beat Barcelona in the final, Ronaldo missed the game with injury)

2014–15 Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2015–16 Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2016–17 Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

2017–18 Copa del Rey: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

Copa del Rey: Messi 5-2 Ronaldo

2011 Supercopa de Espana: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona (*Messi scored three, Ronaldo scored one over two legs)

2012 Supercopa de Espana: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid (*Messi and Ronaldo scored once in each leg)

2017 Supercopa de Espana: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid (*Ronaldo and Messi scored in the first leg. Ronaldo was also sent off and missed second leg)

Supercopa de Espana: Ronaldo 2-1 Messi

2006 World Cup: Neither (Italy)

2010 World Cup: Neither (Spain)

2014 World Cup: Neither (Germany)

2018 World Cup: Neither (France)

2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina

2026 World Cup: TBC

World Cups: Messi 1-0 Ronaldo

TOTAL:

Lionel Messi: 17

Cristiano Ronaldo: 11

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