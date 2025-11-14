Cristiano Ronaldo received the first card of his long and illustrious international career in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland – but how does his overall disciplinary record stack up against his great rival Lionel Messi?

The 40-year-old veteran was visibly frustrated from a night of being jostled at the Aviva Stadium. Midway through the second half, he struck out an elbow into the back of Ipswich Town defender Dara O’Shea.

He was originally booked by the referee, and responded by goading the Ireland supporters with a crying gesture, but after VAR intervened the decision was upgraded to a red card.

“The red card for a captain who has never been sent off in 226 games. That deserves credit. Today was a bit harsh, he cares for the team and he had 60 minutes of being grabbed, pulled and pushed,” Roberto Martinez told reporters after the defeat.

“Obviously when he tries to get away from the defender, the action looks worse than it actually is. It’s the full body, from where the camera is it looks like an elbow.

“We accept it because it is a red card. But it is for the right reasons. He cares, he was in the mood of the team and frustrated.

“The only thing that leaves a taste in my mouth is that in the press conference, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influences and than a big centre-half is on the floor, dramatically for Cristiano. We will win the next game for him.”

Somewhat surprisingly, Ronaldo actually has fewer red cards in international football than his old foe.

Messi was uncharacteristically sent off on his Argentina debut, also for an elbow, in a friendly against Hungary back in 2005.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner received the second red card of his international career 14 years after his first, after an ill-tempered coming together with Chile hothead Gary Medel. That occurred in the Copa America’s third-place play-off.

That’s as many red cards for Argentina as he’s received in his entire international career, with just one red card in 778 outings for Barcelona, and one as a youngster for Barca’s B team.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has received 12 red cards in his club career – four for Manchester United, six for Real Madrid, one for Juventus and one for Al-Nassr.

We’ve broken down Messi and Ronaldo’s full disciplinary records:

Lionel Messi’s disciplinary record

Total Games: 1133

Yellow Cards: 103⭐

Red Cards: 4 (all straight red)⭐

Games Per Yellow Card: 11⭐

Games Per Red Card: 283⭐

Games Missed Through Suspension: 14⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplinary record

Total Games: 1297⭐

Yellow Cards: 162

Red Cards: 13 (9 straight red; 4 two yellows)

Games Per Yellow Card: 8

Games Per Red Card: 99

Games Missed Through Suspension: 31

(*Suspension for Ireland red card TBA)

