Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two best players of their generation – but their record in World Cup knockout matches is starkly different.

Interestingly, neither player netted outside of the group stages of a World Cup until 2022. Both Argentina and Portugal conspired to underperform despite the riches at their disposal.

But their paths well and truly diverged in 2022. Ronaldo was benched during Portugal’s last 16 and quarter-final matches, unable to rescue his country from losing to Morocco.

Whereas Messi and Argentina entered another stratosphere. Their talisman scored five times against Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France to win their first World Cup since 1986.

It cemented Messi’s reputation as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game. Manager Lionel Scaloni had platformed him, building a team around his ageing legs.

Both players have scored in the 2026 group stages – Messi six times and Ronaldo twice – and will be expected to fire now the stakes have risen.

Argentina face Cape Verde in the last 32, with the winner due to face Australia or Egypt in the next round.

Portugal have it a lot tougher, with Croatia as their next opponents and the victors likely to face Spain in the last 16.

Ronaldo has been criticised for his performances so far, with some going as far to claim he’s actively hobbling Portugal’s chances.

He’s never scored in a World Cup knockout match – will that change in 2026? We’ve compared his overall numbers with Messi.

Lionel Messi

Games: 12 ⭐

Starts: 11⭐

Sub appearances: 1

Goals: 5 ⭐

Assists: 6 ⭐

Penalties scored: 3 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 235.2⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 588⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 106.9 ⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 8

Starts: 6

Sub appearances: 2⭐

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Penalties scored: 0

Minutes per goal: N/A

Minutes per non-penalty goal: N/A

Minutes per goal or assist: N/A

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