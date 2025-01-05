Mohamed Salah boats an unbelievably good record against the Premier League’s Big Six’ and we’ve broken down his impressive numbers.

When it comes to turning up in big games, few players can hold a candle to Salah and his ridiculously good record against England’s top clubs.

In 100 appearances against ‘Big Six’ opposition, Salah has scored 61 goals and has provided 23 assists. That means he averages 0.84 goal contributions per game against England’s top sides.

Unsurprisingly, Salah boasts his best record against Manchester United. In total, he’s faced the Red Devils on 17 occasions and he’s produced 22 goal contributions against them during that time.

In fact, since the year 2000, no player has scored more goals against United (16) than Salah has managed during that timeframe.

During their latest clash at Anfield, Salah was on the scoresheet against the Red Devils once again as he expertly dispatched his second-half penalty.

Salah has also scored more than 10 goals against Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, while he’s managed eight goals against Chelsea.

It’s also worth mentioning that Salah did face Liverpool on one occasion while playing for Chelsea, although he failed to score or assist in that game.

Other than Liverpool, Chelsea boast the best record against Salah – limiting him to a goal contribution every 145 minutes.

While playing for Liverpool, Salah has only managed to score five goals against Chelsea, although he did score three goals against them while playing for Basel.

However, his overall record against the ‘big six’ cannot be overstated. He averages a goal or assist every 95 minutes against the top sides in England and more often that not, he makes the difference.

We’ve broken down Salah’s remarkable record against each of the big six below:

Note: The vast majority of games, goals and assists are for Liverpool, but we’ve specified where they’re for his other, earlier clubs.

Manchester United

Games: 17

Starts: 17

Sub Appearances: 0

Goals: 16

Assists: 6



Penalties scored: 2

Minutes per goal: 93

Minutes per goal or assist: 67

Manchester City

Games: 22 (*one for Chelsea)

Starts: 20

Sub Appearances: 2

Goals: 12

Assists: 7



Penalties scored: 4

Minutes per goal: 139

Minutes per goal or assist: 88

Arsenal

Games: 17 (*one for Chelsea)

Starts: 15

Sub Appearances: 2

Goals: 11 (*one for Chelsea)

Assists: 2



Penalties scored: 2

Minutes per goal: 116

Minutes per goal or assist: 98

Chelsea

Games: 23 (*four for Basel)

Starts: 21

Sub Appearances: 2

Goals: 8 (*three for Basel)

Assists: 4



Penalties scored: 2

Minutes per goal: 218

Minutes per goal or assist: 145

Tottenham

Games: 21 (two for Basel, two for Fiorentina)

Starts: 20

Sub Appearances: 1

Goals: 14

Assists: 4



Penalties scored: 3

Minutes per goal: 129

Minutes per goal or assist: 100

Overall

Games: 100

Starts: 93

Sub Appearances: 7

Goals: 61

Assists: 23



Penalties scored: 13

Minutes per goal: 131

Minutes per goal or assist: 95