Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has now made as many Premier League appearances as Marcus Rashford did for Manchester United – and there’s a massive discrepancy in their records.

Salah is five years older than Rashford so in one sense it’s not entirely fair to compare them.

He made his Premier League debut at Chelsea back in 2014, having already caught the eye as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe at Basel.

After things didn’t quite work out at Stamford Bridge, Salah further refined his game at Fiorentina and Roma before returning to English football as a fully-fledged world-beater when he signed for Liverpool in 2017.

The vast majority of Salah’s Premier League appearances have come at Liverpool, who have been one of the most dominant sides in the country over the course of his eight seasons with the club.

The Egyptian was 25 when he signed for Liverpool, only two years younger than Rashford is now, and ought to serve as inspiration for the Manchester United academy graduate that the best can be yet to come after hitting a difficult patch at a dysfunctional, underperforming team.

After being frozen out by Ruben Amorim, Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season. He made his debut for the club in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Tottenham and looks set to make his first appearance in the league against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Rashford burst onto the scene at the age of 18 and has enjoyed some excellent spells of form at Old Trafford, but he needs to find much more consistent if he’s to ever get to Salah’s levels.

Salah has notched more than twice as many goals, and more than twice as many assists, in as many Premier League appearances.

Here’s how Salah and Rashford’s Premier League stats after the same number of games:

Mohamed Salah

Games: 287

Starts: 217

Sub Appearances: 70

Goals: 179

Assists: 83



Penalties scored: 31

Minutes per goal: 130

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 158

Minutes per goal or assist: 89

Yellow cards: 10

Red cards: 0

Marcus Rashford

Games: 287

Starts: 217

Sub Appearances: 70

Goals: 87

Assists: 40



Penalties scored: 8

Minutes per goal: 226

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 249

Minutes per goal or assist: 154

Yellow cards: 24

Red cards: 1