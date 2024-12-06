Mohamed Salah has now played as many games for Liverpool as Thierry Henry did for Arsenal across his original, legendary, eight-year stint at the club. And it turns out their records are remarkably similar.

Henry is considered by many to be the greatest Premier League player in history, or at the very least up there in the conversation. So for Salah to notch attacking output comparable to a bonafide great of the game is some testament to what he’s achieved at Liverpool.

We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to compare the two players directly, and the results are as interesting as we could possibly have expected.

Incredibly, Salah and Henry have scored exactly the same number of goals in as many appearances as one another – 226 goals in 370 games.

Salah is currently into his eighth season at Anfield, matching Henry’s original spell in English football, but has reached the number of games quicker due to struggling less with injuries.

While Salah has scored exactly as many goals as Henry did, he’s also notched more eight assists, making him ever so slightly more prolific in terms of his goal contributions per minute ratio.

For the purposes of this comparison, we’re only looking at Henry’s original “main” stint at Arsenal before he returned for that short and sweet loan spell during the 2011-12 campaign, in which he scored a memorable match-winner against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

It will be interesting to see whether Salah sticks around at Liverpool beyond this season, with his contract saga continuing to rumble on. But were he to leave Liverpool after eight seasons, it will offer a nice symmetry with Henry’s time in London.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry himself has offered an opinion on Salah’s contract situation:

“I always try to emphasize and see their point of view. If I see his point of view and see how he goes about it, I’m not ok with how he went about it. I can understand what he tried to do.

“Now, do I agree with it? No, I don’t agree with it because I wouldn’t have done it and I have been in that situation. I think for me when you talk about your contract or whatever, you do it inside.

“You speak to the board and you deal with what you need to do, and when you leave or you don’t leave you explain to the board why you left or why you stayed.”

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most goals + assists in Premier League history: Salah catching Henry…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 36 players with 50+ Premier League goals and assists?



Here’s how the two greats stack up in all competitions:

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool (2017-)

Games: 370

Starts: 336

Sub Appearances: 34

Goals: 226

Assists: 101



Penalties scored: 37

Minutes per goal: 132.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 158.0

Minutes per goal or assist: 91.3

Thierry Henry at Arsenal (1999-2007)

Games: 370

Starts: 337

Sub Appearances: 33

Goals: 226

Assists: 93



Penalties scored: 26

Minutes per goal: 134.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 151.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 95.2