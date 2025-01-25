Salah > Henry? Premier League records compared after Egyptian King moves ahead in goals

Mohamed Salah has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry – but can we put Liverpool’s Egyptian King in the same conversation as the Arsenal icon?

We’ve delved into the stats to compare Salah’s Premier League record with Henry’s.

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Andrew Cole, Sergio Aguero and Frank Lampard have scored more Premier League goals than Salah. He’s now only on 176, one more than Henry and one behind Lampard; while he could conceivably catch Aguero and Cole before the season’s through.

Salah scored his 176th Premier League goal in Liverpool’s routine 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town. Two of those were for Chelsea during his short-lived stint on the fringes at Stamford Bridge.

He’s now into his eighth season at Anfield, matching Henry’s original, legendary stint at Arsenal. But he did make 13 Premier League appearances for Chelsea before he returned to England with Liverpool, while Henry added a further four Premier League games (and one goal) in his short and sweet 2011-12 loan return to The Emirates.

Henry has actually made 27 fewer Premier League appearances than Salah, having struggled more with injuries during his time in English football. He made just 17 league appearances during his final season at Arsenal, while Salah has barely missed a minute in year eight at Liverpool.

But as well as having scored more goals than the man many consider to be the greatest Premier League footballer in history, Salah has also notched 10 more assists.

Henry has two Premier League titles to Salah’s one, and four Golden Boots to Salah’s three – but the Liverpool man may yet end the 2024-25 campaign moving level on both counts.

Here’s how their Premier League records stack up against one another:

Mohamed Salah

Games: 285

Starts: 261

Sub Appearances: 24

Goals: 176

Assists: 82



Penalties scored: 30

Minutes per goal: 131

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 158

Minutes per goal or assist: 89

Thierry Henry

Games: 258

Starts: 235

Sub Appearances: 23

Goals: 175

Assists: 72



Penalties scored: 23

Minutes per goal: 121

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 140

Minutes per goal or assist: 86