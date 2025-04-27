Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has moved level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for Premier League titles – but how do they stack up overall when it comes to silverware lifted whilst starring for two of English football’s great clubs?

Salah was once again on the scoresheet as Liverpool sealed their 20th league title, and second of the Premier League era, with a superb comeback victory over Tottenham in front of an absolutely bouncing Anfield crowd.

Henry is considered by many to be the greatest player in Premier League history. Yet when you boil things down to the pure goals and assists numbers to trophies won and even a surprisingly poor record in cup finals in common, there’s less between him and Salah than you might think.

Salah is just closing in on his eighth season with Liverpool, which is the same number that Henry spent in his prime at Arsenal (before that brief loan return). The pair of them have won the Premier League title in two of those eight seasons.

Henry’s Arsenal tended to fall behind the dominant force of Manchester United, and latterly Jose Mourinho’s imperious Chelsea, while Salah’s Liverpool have had Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering, treble-winning, four-in-a-row Manchester City to contend with.

But what about the other cups?

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has completed the domestic set in English football, having won one FA Cup, two League Cups (although injured and absent from the 2024 final) and the Community Shield.

He also boasts the Champions League, having started in three finals and lifted the trophy in 2019 after scoring the opening penalty in the final’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Henry also won the Champions League, but only after he’d left Arsenal and joined Barcelona. The legendary Frenchman suffered heartbreak against Barca back in 2006, the year before he made the switch to the La Liga giants.

The League Cup also evaded Henry. In fact, it actually evaded Arsene Wenger over the course of his 22-year reign. The Gunners haven’t lifted that particular trophy since the inaugural season of the Premier League, 1992-93.

But Henry won three FA Cups at Arsenal (albeit injured and absent for the 2005 final penalty shootout victory over Manchester United). It’s unlikely that 32-year-old Salah, who has just committed his future at Anfield for another two seasons, will match that tally – but it’s not impossible.

Salah is also out in front in this season’s Premier League Golden Boot race, which would see him move level with Henry on that front.

We’ve broken down every trophy lifted by Salah at Liverpool and Henry at Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Domestic

– Premier League titles: 2 (2019-20, 2024-25)

– FA Cups: 1 (2021-22)

– League Cups: 2 (2021-22, 2023-24)

– Charity/Community Shields: 1 (2022-23)

European/World

– Champions League: 1 (2018-19)

– European Super Cup: 1 (2019)

– FIFA Club World Cup: 1 (2020)

TOTAL: 9 trophies

Individual Awards

3 x Premier League Golden Boot (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22)

1 x PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2017-18)

2 x FWA Footballer of the Year (2017-18, 2021-22)

1 x Premier League Player of the Season (2017-18)

*Salah is also the currently frontrunner in the race for the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe. He’s also the overwhelming favourite to be named this season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season.

Thierry Henry at Arsenal

Domestic

– Premier League titles: 2 (2001-02, 2003-04)

– FA Cups: 3 (2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05)

– League Cups: 0

– Charity/Community Shields: 2 (2002-03, 2004-05)

European/World

N/A

TOTAL: 7 trophies

Individual Awards

4 x Premier League Golden Boot (2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06)

2 x European Golden Shoe (2003-04, 2004-05)

2 x PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2002-03, 2003-04)

3 x FWA Footballer of the Year (2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06)

2 x Premier League Player of the Season (2003-04, 2005-06)

READ NEXT: Comparing Salah’s Liverpool stats to Henry’s at Arsenal after the same number of games

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 36 players with 50+ Premier League goals and assists?