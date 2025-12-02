Stars from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Miami are among the top assist providers from across world football during 2025.

Scoring goals is the aim of the game, but that’s only possible if your team is able to create chances and the players on this list are the best in the business.

At club level, here are the seven top assist providers in 2025.

1. Joel Amoroso – 30 assists

The 37-year-old Argentine playmaker currently leads the way with the most assists of any player in 2025.

Currently playing for The Strongest La Paz in the Bolivian first tier, he’s produced an impressive 30 assists in 43 matches this year, which is some going.

2. Arni Frederiksberg – 24 assists

Having averaged 0.68 assists per game during 2025, Frederiksberg has the best ratio of any player on this list.

The 33-year-old has been in tremendous form for KI Klaksvik, who currently sit top of the Faroe Islands Premier League.

3. Michael Olise – 24 assists

Olise was already a top-class Premier League player with Crystal Palace, but since moving to Bayern Munich, he’s taken his game to the next level.

While Harry Kane has gathered most of the plaudits for Bayern of late, Olise has been just as instrumental in Vincent Kompany’s side.

“I certainly expect him to get even better. I’ve seen the development of talents like him many times,” Kompany said earlier in the season when describing the Frenchman.

“The most important thing is what they do in training every day. I see total calmness in Michael. He comes up to us because he wants to get even better.”

Impressively, he’s racked up the highest xA of any player in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

=4. Lionel Messi – 23 assists

Along with scoring 43 goals this year, Messi has also produced an impressive 23 assists for Inter Miami.

The 38-year-old has one game remaining before the MLS season wraps up and it’s a big one against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

It’s the first time that Messi has made it to the MLS Cup final and we certainly wouldn’t bet against him making the difference in that game.

=4. Lamine Yamal – 23 assists

Tied with Messi on 23 assists this year is Yamal, who is constantly drawing comparisions to the Argentine wizard.

“I don’t compare myself to him, because I don’t compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi,” Yamal told reporters earlier in the year.

“I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less – I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

On the back of winning La Liga last season, the teenager has continued to produce the goods for Barcelona in 2025-26 with 12 goal contributions in his last 12 matches.

=4. Xherdan Shaqiri – 23 assists

The former Stoke City and Liverpool winger has also been keeping pace with Messi and Yamal this year.

After moving to the United States, most players end their career there, but that’s not been the case for Shaqiri.

After spending three years with Chicago Fire, he returned to Europe last summer to rejoin his boyhood club FC Basel.

He guided them to the league and cup last season and has continued to be a difference maker in 2025-26.

7. Bradley Barcola – 22 assists

PSG have a plethora of creative talents, but Barcola has been their chief assist provider this year with 22.

Amazingly, he’s yet to produce an assist in Ligue 1 this season, but has boosted his numbers in cup competitions and towards the backend of last season.

