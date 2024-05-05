The top 10 assisters across world football in 2024: Messi closing in on top spot…

Stars from Al-Hilal, Manchester City and Inter Miami are among the top 10 players across world football who have produced the most assists in 2024.

Scoring is the aim of the game, but what’s the use in having a good striker if you don’t have a top playmaker to provide the chances for them?

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 most creative players from around the globe who have produced the most assists across all competitions in 2024 so far.

Note: when players are tied on assists, we have ordered them by their assist per 90 ratio.

10. Haris Hajradinovic – 10 assists

It’s worth noting that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams has also produced 10 assists this year, but he just misses out on the list due to his inferior assist per 90 record.

Hajradinovic just edges him out as the Bosnia and Herzegovina attacking midfielder is currently enjoying an excellent individual campaign with Kasımpasa in Turkey.

9. Madih Talal – 10 assists

The French playmaker has looked a cut above in the Indian Super League this season. Currently averaging a goal or assist every 108 minutes, he’s been among the most productive players in the league.

8. Vladimir Ambros – 10 assists

While the majority of this list is made up of midfielders and wingers, Ambros is the only out-and-out striker who makes the cut.

The 30-year-old forward has been doing the business in the Moldovan Super Liga with an impressive 10 assists during this calendar year alone.

7. Alejandro Grimaldo – 11 assists

Grimaldo is currently enjoying the most productive season of his career to date and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back has become a key component in Xabi Alonso’s side and his assists have played a key role in winning the Bundesliga title.

Creating an average of 2.5 chances per game, it’s no wonder that he ranks among the most creative players on the planet right now.

READ NEXT: The top 10 chance creators in Europe in 2023-24: Fernandes, Odegaard, Gundogan…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 35 players with the most Champions League assists of all time?

6. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 11 assists

With the likes of Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves all looking a cut above the competition, Al-Hilal have made light work of the Saudi Pro League this season.

Incredibly, the club won 34 consecutive matches at one stage of the season and players like Milinkovic-Savic played a key role in that emphatic run.

With Neymar currently nursing an ACL injury, the towering Serbian midfielder has taken on the creative mantle, producing an impressive 11 assists in 2024 so far.

5. Lionel Messi – 11 assists

What makes Messi’s inclusion on this list even more special is the fact he’s played significantly less football than everyone else.

Incredibly, he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 39 minutes for Inter Miami in 2024. Even in his twilight years, defenders can’t get anywhere near him.

His latest showing was arguably the most ridiculous of this season so far. Producing five assists in a single game against New York Red Bulls, the 36-year-old has made MLS his very own playground.

READ: Lionel Messi’s record-breaking obscenities have put him on the path to another Ballon d’Or

4. Angel Di Maria – 12 assists

Like his fellow Argentine teammate, Di Maria is still doing the business well into his thirties. With 12 assists during this calendar year alone, he’s been more creative than anyone else in the Portuguese league.

His contract with Benfica is set to expire at the end of the season and he’s now being linked with a sensational swoop to Inter Miami. Now that would be plenty of fun.

3. Dries Mertens – 12 assists

Since leaving Napoli in 2022, Mertens has continued to produce the goods for Galatasaray. In 2023-24 alone, he’s already produced an impressive 25 goal contributions.

Since the turn of the year, he’s managed to produce 12 assists, with seven of those assists coming in his last seven appearances.

2. Oussama Idrissi – 13 assists

After spending the bulk of his career in the Eredivisie, Idrissi made the switch to Mexico last summer and he’s not looked back since.

The Dutch winger has been a superb addition at Pachuca, producing an impressive 13 assists during 2024 alone. He’s only just pipped to the top spot.

1. Kevin De Bruyne – 15 assists

When it comes to assists, De Bruyne is inevitable. The Man City playmaker has been in superb form since returning from injury, producing an assist every 91 minutes on average.

“Ten years in Man City, the numbers, the presence, the consistency has been amazing,” Guardiola told reporters last month. “One of the best players in all our history of Man City.”

It’s going to take some effort to knock him off the top spot any time soon.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 players with the most assists in Premier League history?