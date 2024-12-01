The top 10 assisters in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024-25: Saka, Yamal, De Ketalaere…

Creative wizards from Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG and Atalanta are among those who have notched the most assists across Europe’s major leagues in 2024-25 so far.

You’ll no doubt know the superstar goalscorers battling it out for this season’s European Golden Shoe, but what about those putting it on a plate for them?

Here are the 10 players who have notched the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues – Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga – so far this season.

Note: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior are among those who have also registered five assists, but they miss out on cracking our top 10 due to more minutes played.

10. Mohammed Amoura – 5

Algeria international Amoura is far from a household name, but he’s certainly starting to catch the eye for Wolfsburg this season. Alongside his five assists, he’s also notched four goals, including two in their statement-making 5-1 victory away to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has averaged a direct goal contribution every 90 minutes in the Bundesliga so far this season. Keep up that kind of form and they might just mount a push for Champions League qualification.

9. Charles De Ketalaere – 5

It’s downright baffling that a player as evidently talented as De Ketalaere notched zero goals and just one assist across an entire Serie A season for AC Milan a couple of years back.

Having put that awkward fit behind him, the Belgian playmaker has kicked on admirably. Alongside his two goals and five Serie A assists for surprise title-chasers Atalanta, he’s also notched two goals and four assists in their very decent Champions League campaign so far.

Gian Piero Gasperini has proven time and again he knows how to get the most out of technically gifted, creative maestros.

8. Raphinha – 6

Barcelona’s brilliant Brazilian is enjoying the season of his life so far. He’s scored nine goals himself while routinely creating goalscoring opportunities for his team-mates.

Raphinha looks a real leader for Hansi Flick’s newly-invigorated Barcelona side.

7. Mohamed Salah – 6

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has looked back to his very best in the opening months of the Arne Slot era, having played a pivotal role in their exceptional start on all fronts.

Not only is Salah the Reds’ most reliable goalscorer, he’s also selfless enough to lay it off for his team-mates too. This is Ballon d’Or worthy form – the only question is whether he’ll keep it up.

6. Vincenzo Grifo – 6

Like Amoura’s Wolfsburg, Freiburg are punching above their weight to challenge towards the top end of the Bundesliga table.

Their star man is undoubtedly experienced Italian winger Grifo, who has recently set up goals in victories over Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

5. Joao Neves – 6

PSG’s big summer signing from Benfica, Neves made a blinding start to life in his new surroundings by notching four goals in his first two Ligue 1 appearances in back-to-back maulings of Le Havre and Montpellier.

He hasn’t made such an impact in the final third since then, with just two further assists in his last 10 league outings. Still, he looks a handy addition to Luis Enrique’s squad, who remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 and look on track to retain the title once more.

READ NEXT: The race for the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe: Gyokeres, Haaland, Lewandowski…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players with the most Champions League assists of all time?



4. Lamine Yamal – 7

Robert Lewandowski tops Europe’s goalscoring charts and it’s no surprise when you look at the quality of his supporting cast, with 17-year-old wonderkid Yamal doing the business alongside Raphinha.

The prodigiously talented youngster might genuinely be their best and most important player already. Of the four La Liga games he’s not started, Barcelona haven’t won any, losing three and drawing one.

The key cog that makes Flick’s Barca tick.

READ: Where are they now? The Barcelona Atletic XI from Lamine Yamal’s last appearance

3. Omar Marmoush – 7

Salah isn’t the only Egyptian who’s made an obscenely good start to the 2024-25 campaign. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Marmoush is undoubtedly 2024-25’s breakout star, having registered 11 goals and seven assists in just 11 Bundesliga appearances to date.

That works out as a direct goal contribution every 51 minutes – stratospheric numbers.

2. Nuno Tavares – 8

Yes, that Nuno Tavares. The only full-back that features in this top 10.

The Portugal international didn’t pull up any trees at Arsenal, nor on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, as evidenced by his return of just one goal, one assist and just four clean sheets in 30 Premier League appearances.

For whatever reason, he’s burst into life this season at Lazio, averaging an assist every 81 minutes in Serie A. He’s still on Arsenal’s books

1. Bukayo Saka – 10

Thierry Henry’s 20 assists in the 2002-03 season for Arsenal remains a Premier League record.

Saka is halfway to matching that and it’s not even December. His virtuoso display against West Ham – assisting one from another wicked dead-ball delivery and one from open play before winning a penalty and dispatching one himself – demonstrates just how good he is.