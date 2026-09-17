Bruno Fernandes was the top assist provider in Europe last season, but who will follow in his footsteps this time around?

It’s still early days, but here are the players with the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. That’s the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 – and they’re all represented in the top 10 as things stand.

We’re only counting assists in league games. In the case of any ties – and there’s a few in these early days – the player with the fewest minutes ranks higher due to their better ratio.

10. Evanilson – 3

Evanilson has tripled his assist tally from the past Premier League campaign, although the striker is yet to get off the mark for goals.

He has registered assists against Manchester City, Everton and Brentford, but Bournemouth remain without a win this season.

9. Cody Gakpo – 3

All three of Gakpo’s assists for Liverpool this season have been for the same teammate: Alexander Isak.

Two of them even happened in the same game, a win over Ipswich. It’s been a good response from a player who might have been seen as expendable this summer.

8. Dani Olmo – 3

Olmo has appeared as a substitute in four of his six La Liga appearances this season, but has already got three assists.

Barcelona’s creative and attacking options this season are absurd. Raphinha currently leads Europe’s five major leagues for goals scored, and he also has three assists (but misses out on this top 10 due to minutes played)

7. Matthias Ginter – 3

Yes, you do remember rightly: that is a defender. Whether Ginter can preserve his place on this list is up for question, but he’s managed three assists from three games in the Bundesliga this season.

He made two assists in Freiburg’s most recent game, a 5-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

6. Mariano Diaz – 3

There was a time when Diaz was banging the goals in for Real Madrid’s reserves and then for Lyon’s first team, but he has never really been prolific since his return to the Spanish capital in 2018.

He’s had an impressive start to the season with Alaves, though, with three goals and three assists from six games – just two of which have been starts.

That means it’s already his best season for goal contributions since his 2017-18 efforts with Lyon.

5. Andy Diouf – 3

Diouf only started four Serie A games for Inter last season, so he didn’t have much time to be doing things like making assists.

But he’s already started three times in the league this season and he’s got the same number of assists. Quite an impressive start for a player who only ever made two assists in Ligue 1 for Lens before his Inter move.

His move to a wing-back role, instead of being in midfield, may have helped him get into spaces he wouldn’t normally have been in to create chances.

4. Panos Katseris – 3

The only Ligue 1 representative in the top 10 at the moment, Katseris is playing as a right wing-back for Lorient.

He has set up each of their three most recent goals: one in a win over Lens and two in a draw with Toulouse.

After being a sub for their first couple of games, Katseris has justified his place in Lorient’s starting lineup with his output since.

3. Javi Hernandez – 4

Nope, not the former Manchester United striker. This Hernandez has made his breakthrough in La Liga this season after returning to Espanyol from a loan spell with Mirandes.

The Barcelona-born attacking midfielder hit the ground running with assists in each of his first three games in the Spanish top flight, including one against Real Madrid.

2. Paulo Dybala – 4

Dybala bounced back from some injury issues towards the back end of last season to help fire Roma back into the Champions League, and he’s kept up his revival at the start of the new campaign too.

The Argentine attacker has an excellent connection with Donyell Malen, so much so that he assisted every goal of the Dutchman’s hat-trick against Fiorentina in the Serie A leaders’ opening game.

Dybala got another assist in Roma’s win over Atalanta, and set Malen up again versus Torino, but the latter wasn’t credited as an assist because the ball made contact with a defender in between, and so he’s still on four for the season.

1. Anthony Gordon – 4

Gordon must be having the time of his life. It raised a few eyebrows when Barcelona decided to sign him from Newcastle United this summer, but the English winger has made a positive start to life in La Liga.

Within two minutes of coming on for his debut against Elche, Gordon made an assist – and he added a second just four minutes later.

That impactful cameo set him up for more starting opportunities, with Gordon subsequently getting assists against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia.

His career-best tally for assists in a single league season is the 10 he managed with Newcastle in 2023-24. A new personal best should be well within reach at this rate.

READ MORE: The top 10 goalscorers in Europe’s major leagues in 2026-27

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 30 male nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?