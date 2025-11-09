Former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid stars are among the players with the most assists in football history.

Lionel Messi has reached 400 career assists, but there is one player with more assists to his name than the legendary Argentinian.

Of course, the 38-year-old has more assists than anyone else in the 21st century, but there is one player from back in the day with a slightly superior creative record. Here are the top seven.

7. Kevin De Bruyne – 316*

Perhaps the greatest playmaker that the Premier League has ever seen, there are only three active players who have more assists than De Bruyne.

The Belgian was the quickest player in Premier League history to reach 100 assists, achieving the landmark tally in just 237 games.

“He is a masterclass player, one of the best players I have ever trained in my life,” Pep Guardiola said when describing De Bruyne back in 2020.

While injuries have somewhat slowed him down of late, he’s still got plenty of magic left in his boots and we hope to see him shine for Napoli a little longer.

6. Luis Suarez – 317*

During his peak years for Liverpool and Barcelona, Suarez was one of the best players in the world.

His intricate footwork, dribbling ability, attacking vision and ice-cold finishing would’ve made him a handful for the best defenders in football history and possibly Martians in the intergalactic derby against Earth.

Of his 317 assists, 278 came at club level and 39 came for Uruguay in various international competitions.

5. Thomas Muller – 352*

An ever-present member of the Bayern Munich XI for over a decade, Muller undoubtedly ranks as one of the best creators of the 21st century.

Even in recent years, where he took on more of a squad role, he still managed to produce elite playmaking numbers.

For example, the 35-year-old chipped in with 12 assists in 2023-24, despite only starting in 25 matches across all competitions.

He was prolific at international level, scoring 45 times and providing 41 assists during a glittering 14-year career for Germany.

Now playing for Vancouver Whitecaps, Muller has recorded nine assists in 10 appearances. Some going.

4. Johan Cruyff – 358

One of the architects of the modern possession game now favoured by most teams across Europe, Cruyff is *the* influential figure in Dutch football history.

He won three Ballon d’Or trophies whilst at Ajax in the 1970s, and was instrumental in the development of the Dutch school of Total Football.

Given his wonderful creativity for both club and country, including the iconic Cruyff Turn, it’s no surprise that the Netherlands’ greatest ever player registered a ridiculous number of assists in his career.

3. Pele – 369

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the vision, intelligence, creativity and finishing skills of Pele made him the game’s first truly global star.

Winner of three World Cups, Pele’s goal record may have become a meme for current generations – but he was clearly more than Liam Delap with a stepover.

And the Brazilian notched an incredible number of assists over his career, 369 by all accounts.

2. Lionel Messi – 400*

Along with being one of the most clinical players of the 21st century, there’s little doubt that Messi is the outright best playmaker of his generation.

Whether he’s dancing around defenders or picking out a defence-splitting pass, he can open up the opposition with ease and is still going strong today in MLS.

Messi recorded his 400th assist in Inter Miami’s win over Nashville in November 2025 and just needs four more to break the all-time record.

1. Ferenc Puskas – 404

Puskas, who led his nation to the 1954 World Cup final and won three European Cups with Real Madrid, is currently the player with the most assists in football history.

In 719 career appearances, the brilliant Hungarian scored an astounding 708 goals and recorded 404 assists, which is pretty ridiculous.

“He had a roly poly physique but a wonderful left foot and he was a brilliant finisher,” is how England legend Sir Tom Finney described the forward.

“I would put Puskas in any list of all-time greats.” So would we.

