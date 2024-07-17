Lionel Messi has officially become the most decorated player in men’s football history after his latest Copa America triumph. But how does his trophy haul compare to his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and who else features in the top 10?

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 players to have won the most pieces of silverware for their clubs and national teams. It’s a list that’s dominated by players that featured for Pep Guardiola’s world-conquering Barcelona side.

The 2024 Copa America was the 43rd trophy that Messi has lifted in his glittering career at senior level. It’s the fifth that he’s won with Argentina, including the 2008 Summer Olympics, and the third successive major tournament that the 37-year-old has captained the Albiceleste to in his twilight years.

It remains to be seen whether Messi will hang up his boots or keep going in international football.

“I know that the moment that I know that I’m not performing, that I’m not enjoying myself, that I’m not helping my teammates [then I’ll retire]” Messi told MBC’s Big Time Podcast.

It’s another two years until the next World Cup, held across the United States, Mexico and Canada, by which point Messi will be 39. That might be a stretch, but he could stick around to try and win the 2025 Finalissima against European champions Spain. Coming up against anointed successor Lamine Yamal would be a fine way to cap things off.

Whether or not he wins more with Argentina, you’d imagine that he’ll be looking to win more silverware with Inter Miami in the coming years. He remains contracted with the MLS outfit until 2025 and can have realistic ambitions of guiding them to the MLS Cup and Supporters Shield, having played a key role in winning the Leagues Cup in his debut season.

Thirty-eight of Messi’s trophies have been won at club level, with 34 of those with Barcelona. Only Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Al Ahly icon Hossam Ashour can better that tally when it comes to silverware won at one club.

No fewer than five of Messi’s former Barcelona team-mates feature in football’s 10 most decorated players, which serves as a reminder of just how dominant they were as they hoovered up trophies under Guardiola and his successors.

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves previously held the record for football’s most decorated player but Messi has now moved ahead outright.

READ NEXT: Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s trophy haul to Lionel Messi’s at the same age



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT



Here are the 10 players that have won the most trophies in men’s football. We haven’t included any individual honours, such as the Ballon d’Or here. Collective team trophies only.

Note: For the purposes of this article, we’re including trophies won at senior level only – so it doesn’t youth tournaments for club & country such as the FA Youth Cup or FIFA Youth Championship. This explains the discrepancy between other sources, who claim that Messi has won 45 trophies.

=10. Maxwell – 33

Ajax – 3

Eredivisie x 1 (2001–02, 2003–04)

KNVB Cup x 1 (2001–02)

Johan Cruyff Shield x 1 (2002)

Inter – 4

Serie A x 3 (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09)

Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (2008)

Barcelona – 8

La Liga x 2 (2009–10, 2010–11)

Supercopa de Espana x 2 (2009, 2010)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2010–11)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2009)

FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2009, 2011)

Paris Saint-Germain – 18

Ligue 1 x 4 (2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16)

Coupe de France x 7 (2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17)

Coupe de la Ligue x 4 (2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17)

Trophée des Champions x 3 (2013, 2015, 2016)

=10. Cristiano Ronaldo – 33

Sporting CP – 1

Supertaca Candido de Oliveira x 1 (2002)

Manchester United – 9

Premier League: x3 (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09)

FA Cup x 1 (2003–04)

League Cup x 2 (2005–06, 2008–09)

FA Community Shield x 1 (2007)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2007–08)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2008)

Real Madrid – 15

La Liga x 2 (2011–12, 2016–17)

Copa del Rey x 2 (2010–11, 2013–14)

Supercopa de Espana x 2 (2012, 2017)

UEFA Champions League x 4 (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2014, 2017)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2014, 2016, 2017)

Juventus – 5

Serie A x 2 (2018–19, 2019–20)

Coppa Italia x 1 (2020–21)

Supercoppa Italiana x 2 (2018, 2020)

Al Nassr – 1

Arab Club Champions Cup x 1 (2023)

Portugal – 2

European Championship x 1 (2016)

UEFA Nations League x 1 (2018-19)

=8. Ryan Giggs – 35

Manchester United – 35

Premier League x 13 (1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)

FA Cup x 4 (1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04)

League Cup x 4 (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10)

UEFA Champions League x 2 (1998–99, 2007–08)

FA Community Shield x 9 (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (1991)

Intercontinental Cup x 1 (1999)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2008)

=8. Andres Iniesta – 35

Barcelona – 29

La Liga x 9 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18)

Champions League x 4 (2005-06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

Copa del Rey x 6 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18)

Supercopa de Espana x 5 (2005, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2016)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2011, 2015)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Vissel Kobe – 3

J1 League x 1 (2023)

Emperor’s Cup x 1 (2019)

Japanese Super Cup x 1 (2020)

Spain – 3

European Championship x 2 (2008, 2012)

World Cup x 1 (2010)

=8. Sergio Busquets – 35

Barcelona – 32

La Liga x 9 (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022-23)

Champions League x 3 (2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

Copa del Rey x 7 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21)

Supercopa de Espana x 7 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)

UEFA Super Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Inter Miami – 1

Leagues Cup x 1 (2023)

Spain – 2

European Championship x 1 (2012)

World Cup x 1 (2010)

READ: 13 legends honour Sergio Busquets: ‘He could play in velvet slippers’

5. Gerard Pique – 36

Manchester United – 4

Premier League x 1 (2007-08)

Football League Cup x 1 (2005–06)

FA Community Shield x 1 (2007)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2007–08)

Barcelona – 30

La Liga x 9 (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022-23)

Champions League x 3 (2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

Copa del Rey x 7 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21)

Supercopa de Espana x 6 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2009, 2015)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Spain – 2

European Championship x 1 (2012)

World Cup x 1 (2010)

LaLiga: 9x (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18)

Champions League: 4x (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

European Championship: 2x (2008, 2012)

World Cup: 2010

4. Hossam Ashour – 38

Al Ahly – 38

Egyptian Premier League x 13 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20)

Egypt Cup x 4 (2005–06, 2006–07, 2016–17, 2019–20)

Egyptian Super Cup x 9 (2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015، 2018, 2019)

CAF Champions League x 6 (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020)

CAF Confederation Cup x 1 (2014)

African Super Cup x 5 (2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014)

3. Hossam Hassan – 40

Al Ahly – 24

Egyptian Premier League x 10 (1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1997–98, 1998–99)

Egypt Cup x 4 (1984–85, 1988–89, 1992–93, 1995–96)

African Cup Winners’ Cup x 4 (1984, 1985, 1986, 1993)

African Cup of Champions Clubs x 1 (1987)

Arab Club Champions Cup x 1 (1996)

Arab Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1994–95)

Arab Super Cup x 2 (1997, 1998)

Afro-Asian Cup x 1 1988)

Al Ain – 1

UAE Pro League x 1 (1999–2000)

Zamalek – 10

Egyptian Premier League x 3 (2000–01, 2002–03, 2003–04)

Egypt Cup x 1 (2001–02)

Egyptian Super Cup x 2 (2001, 2002)

CAF Champions League x 1 (2002)

CAF Super Cup x 1 (2003)

Arab Club Champions Cup x 1 (2003)

Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup x 1 (2003)

Egypt – 5

African Cup of Nations x 3 (1986, 1998, 2006)

Arab Nations Cup x 1 (1992)

All-Africa Games x 1 (1987)

2. Dani Alves – 42

Bahia – 1

Copa do Nordeste x 1 (2002)

Sevilla – 5

Copa del Rey x 1 (2006–07)

Supercopa de Espana x 1 (2007)

UEFA Cup x 2 (2005–06, 2006–07)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2006)

Barcelona – 23

La Liga x 6 (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16)

Copa del Rey x 4 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16)

Supercopa de Espana x 4 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013)

UEFA Champions League x 3 (2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

UEFA Super Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Juventus x 2

Serie A x 1 (2016–17)

Coppa Italia x 1 (2016–17)

Paris Saint-Germain – 5

Ligue 1 x 2 (2017–18, 2018–19)

Coupe de France x 1 (2017–18)

Coupe de la Ligue x 1 (2017–18)

Trophee des Champions x 1 (2017)

Sao Paulo – 1

Campeonato Paulista x 1 (2021)

Brazil – 5

Summer Olympic Gold x 1 (2020)

Copa America x 2 (2007, 2019)

FIFA Confederations Cup x 2 (2009, 2013)

1. Lionel Messi – 43

Barcelona – 34

La Liga x 10 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19)

Copa del Rey x 7 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21)

Supercopa de Espana x 7 (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)

UEFA Champions League x 4 (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

UEFA Super Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

FIFA Club World Cup x 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

PSG – 3

Ligue 1 x 2 (2021–22, 2022–23)

Trophée des Champions x 1 (2022)

Inter Miami – 1

Leagues Cup x 1 (2023)

Argentina – 5

Summer Olympic Gold x 1 (2008)

Copa America x 2 (2021, 2024)

CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions x 1 (2022)

FIFA World Cup x 1 (2022)