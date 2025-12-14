Chelsea boast the most expensively assembled squad in world football when it comes to transfer fees, according to industry estimates.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues squad is one of just two – both from the Premier League – that have cost over €1billion to put together, as stated by Transfermarkt.

That makes this Chelsea squad the most expensively assembled in football history, whether or not you include add-ons in that.

Manchester City are the other club to have broken the €1billion mark. Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham complete an all-English top six, and Premier League clubs account for roughly half (12) of the top 25.

Alongside clubs you might expect to see, such as Newcastle in the top 10, there are others like Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Bournemouth and Brentford that are flexing their financial muscles, competing with giant clubs from the continent when it comes to transfer spending and providing evidence of just how much money there is in the Premier League.

La Liga champions Barcelona, for example, are only 16th in the list – having spent less money on building Hansi Flick’s squad than clubs including West Ham, Atletico Madrid, Al-Hilal and Forest. It’s also notable that PSG and Real Madrid have spent less on their squad than Tottenham.

Europe’s five major leagues account for 24 of the top 25, with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal – home to big-money signings Darwin Nunez, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – the only exception.

Towards the bottom of the top 50, you can find several former giants of European football, including Benfica, Porto and Marseille, as well as Russian heavyweights Zenit St Petersburg.

Every Premier League team features, as well as Leicester City and Southampton from the Championship.

Here is the top 50, ranked in order of their squad cost according to Transfermarkt.

1. Chelsea – €1.18billion

2. Manchester City – €1.03billion

3. Liverpool – €991.95million

4. Manchester United – €945.52million

5. Arsenal – €924.3million

6. Tottenham – €871.2million

7. PSG – €804.32million

8. Real Madrid – €755.5million

9. Newcastle United – €729.25million

10. Juventus – €490.35million

11. Atletico Madrid – €464million

12. Nottingham Forest – €453.15million

13. Bayern Munich – €450.3million

14. West Ham – €444.01million

15. Al-Hilal – €417.05million

16. Barcelona – €411.5million

17. Napoli – €389.1million

18. Aston Villa – €388.9million

19. AC Milan – €384.1million

20. Brighton – €371.92million

21. RB Leipzig – €371million

22. Borussia Dortmund – €368.4million

23. Bayer Leverkusen – €355.75million

24. Bournemouth – €344.45million

25. Brentford – €336.55million

26. Everton – €330.02million

27. Wolves – €329.65million

28. Atalanta – €321.81million

29. Al-Ahli – €303.31million

30. Crystal Palace – €302.74million

31. Al-Ittihad – €293.43million

32. Inter Milan – €287.7million

33. Fulham – €273.85million

34. Monaco – €256.95million

35. Leeds United – €250.19million

36. Roma – €235.9million

37. Burnley – €234.74million

38. Al-Nassr – €231.56million

39. Benfica – €226.9million

40. Galatasaray – €224.73million

41. Leicester – €223million

42. Sunderland – €205.63million

43. Fiorentina – €199.4million

44. Southampton – €195.55million

45. Zenit St Petersburg – €194.73million

46. Villarreal – €188.25million

47. Wolfsburg – €187.58million

48. Sporting Lisbon – €183.5million

49. Porto – €181.04million

50. Marseille – €174.69million