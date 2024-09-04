The 10 players with the most goals & assists in Europe in 2024-25: Three Barcelona stars feature…

Three Barcelona stars are alongside players from Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City when it comes to the most combined goals and assists in 2024-25 so far.

It takes something special to be able to create and finish, and there are an interesting mix of the usual suspects alongside some surprise names when you take a look at which players have notched the most direct goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues – Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – so far this season.

Without further ado, here are the 10 players that have registered the most combined goals and assists in Europe at this fledgeling stage of the campaign.

Note: if two players are tied on goal contributions, we’ve ordered them by their ratio of goals and assists per minute. Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Marseille’s Luis Henrique, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Inter’s Marcus Thuram and Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric have all registered four goals and assists but miss out on breaking the top 10.

10. Joao Neves – 4 (4 assists)

PSG’s big-money summer signing from Benfica has hit the ground running in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old Portugal international is yet to score a goal in the French top flight, but he’s already joint-top of the Europe-wide assists chart, having set up four goals already for Luis Enrique’s free-scoring Parisiens.

9. Bradley Barcola – 4 (4 goals)

Neves sets them up and Barcola knocks them down.

PSG made the interesting decision not to go out and sign a superstar to replace the talismanic Kylian Mbappe, but his successor might’ve already been at the Parc des Princes all along.

Barcola, 22, has made an exceptional start to the season – having scored in each of his outings to date, including a brace against Montpellier.

8. Raphinha – 5 (4 goals, 1 assist)

The former Leeds United winger has arguably been Barcelona’s standout player of the new Hansi Flick era at the Camp Nou, but the remarkable thing is that he only registered one assist in his first three bright displays.

Four of Raphinha’s five-goal contributions so far – a hat-trick and an assist – came with the Brazilian playing a starring role in Barca’s 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid, a performance that saw him awarded a perfect 10/10 by the likes of FotMob and WhoScored.

7. Lamine Yamal – 5 (1 goal, 4 assists)

The La Masia graduate made his first-team debut at 15 before an all-round excellent breakthrough campaign at the age of 16, but it was Euro 2024 – in which he was Spain’s most potent attacker as they laid hands on the trophy – that showed Yamal is already amongst Europe’s most fearsome attackers by any measure, ignoring his age.

Yamal is already demonstrating that glorious summer was no flash in the pan. He’s the real deal, having either scored or assisted in all four of his La Liga appearances for Flick’s Barca so far in 2024-25 – one goal, four assists.

READ: We’re delighted to announce that Lamine Yamal is definitely the heir to Messi’s throne

6. Robert Lewandowski – 5 (4 assists, 1 goal)

We’re seeing a whole host of new and exciting names in this top 10, but Lewandowski very much belongs to the old guard.

The third Barcelona player to feature here, they might be a serious force if they can get Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha fit and firing like this through the campaign.

Flick has a proven track record of getting the best out of the veteran Polish striker. The 36-year-old has notched four goals and one assist so far in four La Liga appearances in 2024-25.

5. Oscar Mingueza – 5 (2 goals, 3 assists)

Celta Vigo have had a mixed start to the 2024-25 campaign with two wins and two defeats, but they might soon become hipsters’ favourites after producing a series of absorbing, ding-dong clashes. All four of their matches to date have featured both teams on the scoresheet and a grand total of 19 goals.

Former Barcelona man Mingueza has made a particularly bright spark, playing in a wingback role, with two goals and three assists.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most goal involvements in Premier League history

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

4. Mason Greenwood – 5 (5 goals)

Only a certain Manchester City striker has scored more goals than Greenwood across Europe’s major leagues.

The Manchester United academy graduate has made a very bright start for Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, scoring in each of his Ligue 1 appearances to date with five goals in total.

READ: The top 10 goalscorers in Europe in 2024-25: Can anyone catch Erling Haaland?

3. Cole Palmer – 5 (1 goal, 4 assists)

Only Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane notched more combined goals and assists than Palmer last season. The 22-year-old has picked up where he’s left off, continuing to dazzle for an otherwise dysfunctional Chelsea side.

He set up each of Noni Madueke’s hat-trick goals and scored the pick of the bunch himself in the Blues’ 6-2 mauling of Wolves before once again assisting Nicolas Jackson against Crystal Palace.

Good job Chelsea have got him tied down to 2057.

2. Mohamed Salah – 6 (3 goals, 3 assists)

You ought to be used to this cycle by now. Salah looking sluggish after returning from AFCON, only to make his doubters look incredibly daft by starting the following season like a house on fire.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has a strong claim to the Premier League Player of the Season so far. He’s been directly involved in six of the seven goals that Arne Slot’s Reds have scored so far, assisting three and scoring three, and was particularly bright in his customary dismantling of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

1. Erling Haaland – 7 (7 goals)

Last season, Harry Kane topped this list by a country mile thanks to his goalscoring prowess. The year before that, Haaland himself was top after his record-breaking debut season with Manchester United.

Assists are all well and good, but you can invariably come out on top by routinely bludgeoning the opposition yourself. And there’s nobody better at that right now than Haaland, who has kicked off 2024-25 with a goal against Chelsea and back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich and West Ham.

Man’s a machine.