Superstar names from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City are once again among the standout performers in Europe when it comes to the most combined goals and assists in 2025-26 so far.

It takes something special to both create and finish, and there’s an intriguing blend of the usual elite names alongside a few surprise packages when you look at which players have racked up the most direct goal contributions across Europe’s top five leagues – the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – this season.

Without further ado, here are the 10 players with the most combined goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues at this stage of the campaign.

Note: if two players are tied on goal contributions, we’ve ordered them by their ratio of goals and assists per minute.

Jack Grealish, Lamine Yamal, Kenan Yildiz, Serhou Guirassy, Ilan Kebbal, Michael Olise, Raphinha, Luis Milla, Felix Correia, Marius Bultur, Marcus Thuram have notched four goal contributions at the time of writing but miss out due to minutes played.

10. Fisnik Asllani – 4 (3 goals, 1 assist)

One to watch in the Bundesliga, 23-year-old Kosovo international has dazzled in two of his three outings so far this season.

He scored one and set up another as Hoffenheim shocked Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen (we didn’t get to say that for long) on the opening weekend and bagged a brace in a 4-2 victory against Union Berlin.

What’s particularly impressive is that both of those displays came away from home.

9. Serge Gnabry – 4 (2 goals, 2 assists)

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich have kicked off the 2025-26 campaign in absolutely rampant form, firing on all cylinders in their three Bundesliga outings so far.

After a couple of relatively quiet seasons, Gnabry is looking sharp again. He’s scored two and set up another two and looks set for more regular first-team minutes following the departure of Leroy Sane in the summer.

8. Antoine Semenyo – 5 (3 goals, 2 assists)

After the starring role he played for all-action Bournemouth last season, we’re surprised there wasn’t a bit more interest in Semenyo’s signature from the Premier League’s top clubs.

We’re not complaining, because Andoni Iraola’s Cherries look perfectly set up to get the very best out of the talented forward. He’s giving us Sadio Mane at Southampton vibes.

On this early evidence, 2025-26 could be Semenyo’s best season yet. He made a statement with two goals in Bournemouth’s madcap 4-2 defeat away to champions Liverpool and has subsequently looked their best player in three successive wins.

7. Kylian Mbappe – 5 (4 goals, 1 assist)

“I feel really good. I don’t think about being one of the team’s leaders, I think about being myself, Kylian, I think about the team,” Mbappe recently told Movistar.

“Xabi wants us to win the ball back more quickly. We have to understand what we do, and then we’re determined to do it, because we want to win.

“I do what the boss asks me to do. He wants a high block, to win the ball high up, and then we can create chances.

We’ll get used to it and it will help the team win trophies. … I want to help the team, if it’s scoring goals, pressing or assists.”

He’s certainly doing that. Pressing in a functional, elite team while still contributing? This could be his Ballon d’Or year.

6. Erling Haaland – 5 (5 goals, 0 assists)

Amazingly, Haaland’s five goals in the first four games of 2025-26 is his worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

True to form, 100% of his goal contributions this season have been sticking the ball in the back of the net himself.

The Norwegian is up to 90 Premier League goals, but just 16 assists. We expect to see his goalscoring alone put him in the upper echelons of this list as the season goes on.

5. Joao Pedro – 5 (2 goals, 3 assists)

The Brazilian made a sensational start to life at Chelsea with an instant impact in their Club World Cup win.

That great start doesn’t appear to be a flash in the pan. He set up two and scored one as Enzo Maresca’s Blues thrashed West Ham 5-1 away from home, and has subsequently assisted and scored against Fulham and Brentford respectively.

Loves a London derby, that lad.

4. Mason Greenwood – 5 (2 goals, 3 assists)

The former Manchester United forward continues to rack up good numbers for Marseille.

He averages a direct goal contribution every game.

3. Luis Diaz – 5 (3 goals, 2 assists)

Arne Slot’s new-look Liverpool have a great record, but there remains a sense we’re yet to see the new signings fully click together just yet.

The same can’t be said for Diaz, who has taken to Bundesliga football like a duck to water after departing Anfield in the summer.

The Colombian has already struck up a decent on-pitch relationship with Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

This formidable Bayern attack looks it’ll rip to shreds all that stands in their way this season – in domestic football, at least. It’ll be interesting to see if they can make strides in Europe.

2. Can Uzun – 5 (3 goals, 2 assists)

One of the relatively lesser-known lights in the Bundesliga, Uzun is threatening to have an Omar Marmoush-esque breakthrough campaign, whereby he announced himself worthy of attention from all the top clubs.

The 19-year-old Turkey international scored a wonderful goal on his Champions League debut, a 5-1 mauling of Galatasaray, which followed him notching a goal or assist every 44 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga campaign so far. Special talent.

1. Harry Kane – 8 (5 goals, 3 assists)

We told you Bayern’s attack was in formidable form. And most impressive is the focal point tying it all together.

The England captain notched outside numbers across his first two seasons in the Bundesliga, but now he’s threatening to take his game to new levels. Kompany’s side appear to have stepped things up another gear this season.

Before his Champions League brace against Chelsea, Kane notched five goals and three assists in just three Bundesliga matches. That’s a direct goal contribution every 30 minutes.

Sustain anything like that output over the full campaign and all kinds of records will fall.

