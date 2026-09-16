Superstar names from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea feature prominently among Europe’s leading goal contributors at this early stage of the 2026-27 campaign.

The usual elite names are joined by a few surprise packages when you look at combined goals and assists across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Here are the 10 players leading the way. Note: Where players are tied on total goals and assists, we’ve ordered them in order of the superior goal contribution per minute ratio.

10. Roberto Fernandez – 6 (6 goals, 0 assists)

Espanyol have made an iffy start to the season, but their No.9 has made a stonking start.

The 24-year-old striker set the tone with a brace in a 4-0 victory over Levante on the opening and has since added further strikes against Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano.

“If he achieves this goals-per-game average, next year he’ll be at Manchester City!” says Periquitos boss Manolo Gonzalez.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he makes the Spain squad for their upcoming Nations League games.

9. Lamine Yamal – 6 (6 goals, 0 assists)

The teenage prodigy has been as much of a creator as a finisher at this fledgling stage of his career, having notched an almost perfectly symmetrical ratio of 56 goals and 54 assists for his boyhood club Barcelona.

Curiously, for whatever reason, his exploits have shifted towards the goalscoring side of things at the start of the new season. He’s scored six goals in La Liga, but he’s yet to assist (although he did set up two in their Champions League mauling of Feyenoord).

This season might just be where he goes truly stratospheric. The signs are impossible to ignore.

8. Fermin Lopez – 6 (4 goals, 2 assists)

Another La Masia graduate, Fermin has kicked off the campaign with the bit between his teeth after the disappointment of being sidelined for Spain’s World Cup triumph.

He’s already looks like one of the best attacking midfielders in world football, but recent evidence suggests he might just be taking a step forward to become a bona fide star.

7. Joao Pedro – 6 (3 goals, 3 assists) – 360

The only Premier League player in this list, Pedro has scored and assisted in three of his four appearances so far.

He drew a blank against Arsenal, and Chelsea’s defensive record raises all kinds of questions, but the Brazilian striker looks to be establishing a great understanding with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

Is the Blues’ long-running No.9 nightmare finally over?

6. Mariano Diaz – 6 (3 goals, 3 assists) – 258

The most unlikely comeback story of 2026.

We’ve not even reached the first international break of the season and the one-time Real Madrid flop has already bettered his tally for league goals and assists for the past seven seasons.

That’s not each of the past seven seasons. That’s the last seven seasons combined. He managed just three goals and one assist between 2019 and 2026.

Who saw this coming from the Alaves man?

5. Donyell Malen – 6 (6 goals, 0 assists) – 255

Like Yamal and Fernandez, former Aston Villa forward Malen also has six goals and zero assists.

But he’s managed that with considerably fewer minutes, averaging a goal every 42(!) minutes for the Serie A table-toppers.

The Netherlands international has 21 goals in just 25 appearances for the Giallorossi since arriving in January. An outrageous return.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7 (5 goals, 2 assists) – 445

Another unlikely comeback story.

We say unlikely, but Auba has consistently scored goals pretty much everywhere he’s been (apart from Chelsea).

Still, we didn’t expect to see the 37-year-old, who shipped off to the Saudi Pro League wilderness two years ago, scoring at this rate.

The only player in Europe to have scored in every outing of the season so far, and the first player to score in the first five matches of a La Liga since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009. And he’s

3. Sergio Camello – 7 (6 goals, 1 assist) – 399

There must be something in the water in La Liga this season. Eight of this top 10 play their football in Spain.

Everyone’s favourite Letterboxd reviewer of arthouse cinema, Rayo Vallecano attacker Camello has never had a particularly impressive record, but he’s suddenly burst into life.

This is his fifth season with Rayo and he’s already matched his best-ever tally for league goals.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 9 (7 goals, 2 assists)

“I always think I’m the best [player in the world] but everyone has their own opinion,” Mbappe recently stated, lodging his campaign for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

His self-confidence is backed up by his numbers, to be fair.

Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the season – no player in Europe has more – in Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Elche, before assisting Carlos Espi’s injury-time match-winner.

1. Raphinha – 9 (6 goals, 3 assists)

Barcelona waved goodbye to Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the summer and failed to land top target Julian Alvarez as a replacement.

But the early evidence is that things might work out alright in the end for Barca, with Raphinha thriving in his new role as their main striker. He already has an excellent understanding with Yamal, while summer signings Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have made bright starts.

We could be on for an all-timer of a title tussle in La Liga if Raphinha and Mbappe can keep this up.

READ MORE: The 25 footballers with 1000+ goals including Messi, Ronaldo, Pele & Romario



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 50 goalscorers across Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

