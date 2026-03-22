Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are among English football’s biggest, most successful clubs – but who rules the roost when it comes to silverware?

Arsenal missed their chance to end their six-year trophy drought with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2026 League Cup final, but they remain ahead of the Sky Blues for now. Just about.

Man City have now moved within two major honours of matching Arsenal’s historic tally, having won their ninth League Cup – and sixth of the Pep Guardiola era – at Wembley.

“Unbelievable feeling,” Man City’s homegrown star, Nico O’Reilly, told Sky Sports after scoring both goals.

“To win a final, to beat this team we know how good they are. We need to build on it, it will give us good momentum. Buzzing with today.

“Bit of disbelief seeing all the fans cheering like that when I scored those goals. Really a good feeling and a great birthday weekend.”

Still, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners remain in a strong place to go and win three other trophies before the 2025-26 season is through. They’re in pole position in the Premier League title race and are among the favourites for the Champions League and FA Cup.

Ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, there’s a clear two ahead of the rest – Liverpool are English football’s most successful club when it comes to silverware won, with rivals Manchester United not far behind.

Chelsea are English football’s fifth most successful club, having won the majority of their trophies in the recent Roman Abramovich era, while Aston Villa, Tottenham, Everton, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers round off the top 10.

Here are the 10 English football clubs with the most major honours won.

10. Blackburn Rovers – 10

3— First Division/Premier League titles

6 — FA Cup

1 — League Cup

9. Newcastle United – 11

4— First Division/Premier League titles

6 — FA Cup

1 — League Cup

8. Everton – 15

9— First Division/Premier League titles

5 — FA Cup

1 — League Cup

7. Tottenham – 18

2— First Division/Premier League titles

8 — FA Cup

4 — League Cup

3 — UEFA Cup/Europa League

1 — Cup Winners’ Cup

6. Aston Villa – 20

7 — First Division/Premier League titles

7 — FA Cup

5 — League Cup

1 — European Cup/Champions League

5. Chelsea – 26

6— First Division/Premier League titles

8 — FA Cup

5 — League Cup

2 — European Cup/Champions League

2 — UEFA Cup/Europa League

2 — Cup Winners’ Cup

2 — UEFA Conference League

4. Manchester City – 28

10 — First Division/Premier League titles

7 — FA Cup

9 — League Cup

1 — European Cup/Champions League

1 — Cup Winners’ Cup

3. Arsenal – 30

13 — First Division/Premier League titles

14 — FA Cup

2 — League Cup

1 — Cup Winners’ Cup

2. Manchester United – 44

20 — First Division/Premier League titles

13 — FA Cup

6 — League Cup

3 — European Cup/Champions League

1 — UEFA Cup/Europa League

1 — Cup Winners’ Cup

1. Liverpool – 47

20 — First Division/Premier League titles

8 — FA Cup

10 — League Cup

6 — European Cup/Champions League

3— UEFA Cup/Europa League

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