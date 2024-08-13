There is a record amount of money sloshing around in football right now and famous clubs from the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga are among the most valuable in the world.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the Premier League dominates the top 10, with each of the traditional top six making an appearance in the table that matters most to assorted executives and chairman.

Thanks to Forbes, we have been able to rank the 10 most valuable football clubs in the world as of 2024.

10. Arsenal – $2.6billion

With another strong (if trophyless) season behind them, it’s no surprise to see Arsenal make the top 10.

Mikel Arteta has assembled a young and talented squad that plays in front of sell-out crowds at the Emirates and returned to the Champions League last year after a seven-year absence.

Provided they continue on the same trajectory, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Arsenal leapfrog a few of the sides above them in the coming years.

9. Chelsea – $3.13billion

While you can’t rule out Todd Boehly splurging $3billion on South American teenagers between now and next year, Chelsea are still one of the richest clubs in the world.

But their revenue stream was hit by the absence of European football last year, with Tottenham overtaking them as London’s most valuable club.

8. Tottenham – $3.2billion

While Spurs have endured a trophyless decade, their revenues have continued to soar.

Having qualified for the Champions League in five of the last nine seasons and recently built a new state-of-the-art stadium that is used for multiple concerts and sporting events, Spurs comfortably sit alongside Europe’s elite clubs.

7. PSG – $4.4billion

Even if PSG are trying to be more sustainable these days, there’s rarely a dull moment with the French champions.

While they continue to come unstuck in the Champions League, PSG still retain a seat at the top table despite missing out on a transfer fee for Kylian Mbappe.

6. Bayern Munich – $5billion

In many ways, Bayern are run like the ideal football club. They rarely overextend themselves in the transfer market – except for Harry Kane last summer – and yet they regularly go deep in Europe and usually win the Bundesliga.

The self-styled FC Hollywood have banked everything on Vincent Kompany to wrestle the league title back from Bayer Leverkusen.

5. Manchester City – $5.1billion

After a decade of dominance in the Premier League, there’s no doubt that City now belong in this elite category.

Failing in their Champions League defence last season was compensated by a fourth successive league title – but with Pep Guardiola entering the last year of his contract and those 115 charges, there could be clouds on the currently sunny horizon.

4. Liverpool – $5.37billion

Liverpool dealt with Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure by seamlessly appointing Arne Slot as his replacement.

In many ways, the whole process was indicative of how the club is run, having assembled a brilliant squad and redeveloped Anfield significantly in recent years.

3. Barcelona – $5.6billion

Despite the financial turmoil the club have been recently, Barcelona still rank as the third most valuable club in the world.

The club had to get creative with their finances two summers ago by pulling several financial levers and the registration of Dani Olmo remains a teeth-pulling process.

But Forbes have given Barca a club value of $5.6billion, which is a small increase from last year.

2. Manchester United – $6.55billion

Not even the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has helped United overhaul Real Madrid as the most valuable club in world football.

They’ve still increased their value by $550million from last year despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, with exciting plans to build a new stadium adjacent to Old Trafford and the desire to invest in younger players.

Or perhaps Ratcliffe ending work from home for club staff and firing the tea lady has made all the difference. Who knows?

1. Real Madrid – $6.6billion

Real Madrid, worth $6.6 billion, is top of the table for the third consecutive year and for the eighth time in the past 11 years.

Madrid generated the most revenue ($873 million) and generated success in La Liga and the Champions League too. The arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick won’t hurt global shirt sales either.

Despite its enormous value, you can’t invest in Real Madrid as the team is owned by more than 90,000 club members. It’s a marked contrast to the English game.